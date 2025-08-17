Belal Muhammad wanted to fight Dricus du Plessis in parking lot following UFC 319

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Belal Muhammad was hoping for a scrap with Dricus du Plessis in a Chicago parking lot.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis

On Saturday night, du Plessis put the UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Khamzat Chimaev. This one ended up being all “Borz,” who utilized his grappling advantage effectively to secure a clear unanimous decision win and the 185-pound title.

Muhammad attended UFC 319 to witness the crowning of a new UFC middleweight titleholder. Over the past several months, Muhammad and du Plessis have traded barbs. During a fan Q&A session prior to UFC 319, “Remember The Name” was amused by fans booing du Plessis during the pre-fight press conference (h/t MMAMania.com).

“That’s what happens when you don’t check in before you come to Chicago,“ said Muhammad about DDP getting booed during Thursday’s UFC 319 pre-fight press conference. ”I told him. He should have come to my house I would have signed a permission slip and they would’ve cheered for him.

“But now you’re in the wrong spot. Chicago, I want you to boo him louder than you’ve ever booed before when he weighs in. Make sure he hears it. Make sure he knows. He’s not allowed back to Chicago anymore.”

Muhammad predicted a victory for Chimaev, and he was correct. The former UFC Welterweight Champion didn’t get his wish of fighting “Stillknocks” right after the event was over.

“I’m hoping tomorrow night after Dricus loses he sees me in the parking lot and we throw hands.”

Muhammad recently told The Schmo that he had been hoping for a homecoming fight against another rival in Kamaru Usman. “Remember the Name” joked that Usman’s manager is protecting his fighter. Muhammad and Usman share the same manager, who is Ali Abdelaziz.

That means it’s clear that Muhammad plans to stay put at welterweight. Should the opportunity arise for a clash with du Plessis, the conversation might change.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis UFC

