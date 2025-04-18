WATCH | UFC legends Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman go toe-to-toe in sparring

Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman are two of the greatest fighters in UFC history. They also happen to be good friends.

Adesanya is the former UFC middleweight champ. Usman is the former champion at welterweight. While Adesanya currently lives in New Zealand, and Usman in the United States, both were born in Nigeria, and bonded over their shared heritage during their time as UFC champions.

While neither man currently holds a UFC title, they have remained close friends, and recently got a sparring session in when Adesanya visited Usman at his gym in South Florida.

You can see tons of footage between the two UFC legends below, as posted by Adesanya on YouTube.