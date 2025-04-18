UFC star Conor McGregor claims Ireland ‘not a democratic country’ if his presidential run is blocked
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is still eyeing the presidency in Ireland.
McGregor, from Dublin, is the biggest star in MMA history, by a long shot. However, in the midst of the longest layoff of his professional fighting career, he announced plans to run for president in his home country of Ireland.
There’s just one problem. In Ireland, running for president isn’t quite as simple as throwing your name in the hat.
Here is how fact-checkers at European media outlet Euronews summed it up:
“A presidential nominee has to be an Irish citizen over the age of 35, criteria which McGregor meets. But the nominee must also either by nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas, the Irish parliament, or by at least four of Ireland’s 31 local authorities.”
Unfortunately, McGregor is clearly low on support. In fact, many of the politicians with any say in the matter seem to be repulsed by the idea of his entering public office.
Conor McGregor is not backing down
Despite a clear lack of confidence, McGregor is still interested in running.
During a recent interview with media personality Tucker Carlson, the Irishman claimed he is simply waiting to see what happens. He also suggested that, if he is blocked from running for president, it implies a failing democracy in his home country.
Conor McGregor is asked when he has to make the decision about whether he wants to formally enter politics. pic.twitter.com/qLBN9mRzTZ
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 18, 2025
“I believe the election will take place November 11,” McGregor stated. “It’s a 60-day run prior to that. I’m going to keep requesting the democratic process to play out, and allow the people to decide, and see where it falls.
“It will become more evident [if] they deny this that we are not a democratic country, and they will have to answer to their constituents at some stage. There will be accountability. How much are they going to be accountable for? They’ll have to decide.”
Conor McGregor has not fought since he was stopped by Dustin Poirier in 2021. It was his second loss in a row to the American. His last win occurred in 2020, when he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. He was recently found civically liable of sexual assault in his home country.