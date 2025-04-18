UFC star Conor McGregor claims Ireland ‘not a democratic country’ if his presidential run is blocked

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is still eyeing the presidency in Ireland.

McGregor, from Dublin, is the biggest star in MMA history, by a long shot. However, in the midst of the longest layoff of his professional fighting career, he announced plans to run for president in his home country of Ireland.

There’s just one problem. In Ireland, running for president isn’t quite as simple as throwing your name in the hat.

Here is how fact-checkers at European media outlet Euronews summed it up:

“A presidential nominee has to be an Irish citizen over the age of 35, criteria which McGregor meets. But the nominee must also either by nominated by at least 20 members of the Oireachtas, the Irish parliament, or by at least four of Ireland’s 31 local authorities.”

Unfortunately, McGregor is clearly low on support. In fact, many of the politicians with any say in the matter seem to be repulsed by the idea of his entering public office.