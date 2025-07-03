Dustin Poirier proclaims he’s ‘getting on steroids’ after UFC retirement

Dustin Poirier is “getting jacked” after UFC retirement

“This will be the last time I’m ever 155 pounds in my life,” Poirier said with a smile. “[When I retire], I’m getting on steroids. Once USADA stops knocking on my door and I lay the gloves down, I’m getting jacked.”

Again, knowing what we know about Poirier—he’s a consummate sportsman—he may be choking about this. Then again, maybe he’s not. One way or the other, he’ll be retired from fighting, so that’s his prerogative.

UFC 318 goes down on July 19. It will mark the third time Poirier and Holloway have fought. Poirier won both of the first encounters. First, he defeated the Hawaiian by submission at featherweight. He later picked up a second win in their rivalry, winning a decision in a fight for the interim lightweight title. Other highlights of his resume include wins over Conor McGregor (twice), Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chandler and Jim Miller.