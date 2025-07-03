Dustin Poirier proclaims he’s ‘getting on steroids’ after UFC retirement

By BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

Dustin Poirier has some interesting plans for life after the UFC.

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA

Poirier is one of the best lightweights in MMA history, and could well be destined for a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. Later this month, in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans, he’ll fight for a final time, with plans to hang up the gloves win, lose or draw. His opponent will be former featherweight champ Max Holloway.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of UFC 318, Poirier touched on some of his plans for his retirement. Apparently, he’ll be spending a lot more time in the gym in hopes of “getting jacked.” He even said he plans to use performance enhancing drugs—though it’s possible he was joking about that.

Dustin Poirier is “getting jacked” after UFC retirement

“This will be the last time I’m ever 155 pounds in my life,” Poirier said with a smile. “[When I retire], I’m getting on steroids. Once USADA stops knocking on my door and I lay the gloves down, I’m getting jacked.”

Again, knowing what we know about Poirier—he’s a consummate sportsman—he may be choking about this. Then again, maybe he’s not. One way or the other, he’ll be retired from fighting, so that’s his prerogative.

UFC 318 goes down on July 19. It will mark the third time Poirier and Holloway have fought. Poirier won both of the first encounters. First, he defeated the Hawaiian by submission at featherweight. He later picked up a second win in their rivalry, winning a decision in a fight for the interim lightweight title. Other highlights of his resume include wins over Conor McGregor (twice), Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chandler and Jim Miller.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

