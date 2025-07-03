Belal Muhammad claims UFC rival Kamaru Usman ‘cried’ during podcast brawl: ‘He’s trying to edit it out’

Belal Muhammad claims he made Kamaru Usman tear-up during their infamous podcast brawl.

The brawl occurred on Usman’s Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo several months ago. It’s been talked about to death by both parties, but so far, no footage of the incident has emerged.

According to Muhammad, that’s because Usman cried during the incident.

“I was on his podcast, made him cry,” Muhammad told Home of Fight. “Then threw some blows, then all of the sudden, I don’t know, it got deleted from the cloud and it’s gone, it’s missing. Who knows? Maybe if we get this fight, they’ll use it for promotion, like the Khabib-Conor bus incident. …

“Usman cried,” Muhammad added. “Tears coming out his eyes. If you want to see it, maybe that’s why he’s trying to edit it out. [He’s trying to] find some AI to do something different with it.

“The guy’s ego is so big, when you talk to the guy and tell him, and he realizes he’s not where he was or where he used to be or who he thinks he is, I don’t think he can deal with that, physically or mentally.”