Belal Muhammad claims UFC rival Kamaru Usman ‘cried’ during podcast brawl: ‘He’s trying to edit it out’
Belal Muhammad claims he made Kamaru Usman tear-up during their infamous podcast brawl.
The brawl occurred on Usman’s Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo several months ago. It’s been talked about to death by both parties, but so far, no footage of the incident has emerged.
According to Muhammad, that’s because Usman cried during the incident.
“I was on his podcast, made him cry,” Muhammad told Home of Fight. “Then threw some blows, then all of the sudden, I don’t know, it got deleted from the cloud and it’s gone, it’s missing. Who knows? Maybe if we get this fight, they’ll use it for promotion, like the Khabib-Conor bus incident. …
“Usman cried,” Muhammad added. “Tears coming out his eyes. If you want to see it, maybe that’s why he’s trying to edit it out. [He’s trying to] find some AI to do something different with it.
“The guy’s ego is so big, when you talk to the guy and tell him, and he realizes he’s not where he was or where he used to be or who he thinks he is, I don’t think he can deal with that, physically or mentally.”
Will Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman clash in the UFC?
Usman and Muhammad are both former welterweight champions. Usman reigned first, and after title defenses against Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Colby Covington (twice), is considered one of the best fighters in the division’s history. Muhammad had a shorter reign. He won the belt from Leon Edwards last year, and lost it to Jack Della Maddalena in his first defense in May.
Muhammad has been calling Usman out for weeks, and doesn’t seem like he’ll let up till the UFC books a fight between them.
“When you think of that division, the biggest names, we’re both two of the biggest names in the division,” Muhammad said. Especially right now. “It makes complete sense with the back and forth, the history, their hidden podcast. All that stuff.”
Do you want to see Usman and Muhammad settle their score in the UFC?
