Merab Dvalishvili could run into problems with next UFC title defense, says former champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

Could Merab Dvalishvili be in for a letdown in his next title defense?

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win

Dvalishvili has looked the part of an elite fighter every time he steps inside the Octagon. He further added to his aura by submitting Sean O’Malley in their UFC 316 rematch on Saturday. “The Machine” has lived up to his nickname, riding a 13-fight winning streak. He now has two successful UFC Bantamweight Championship defenses. He hasn’t lost a pro MMA fight since 2018.

While Dvalishvili has been on a tear throughout the years, will his next title defense put his run at risk?

RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI’S COACH IS CONFIDENT REGARDING POSSIBLE CORY SANDHAGEN FIGHT

Merab Dvalishvili’s Run in Jeopardy?

A former opponent of Merab Dvalishvili, Henry Cejudo, recently took to the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast to weigh in on “The Machine” likely facing Cory Sandhagen next. Cejudo wouldn’t be surprised if a new bantamweight champion is crowned by the end of that potential clash (h/t MMAFighting).

“If he beats Cory Sandhagen in this fight, yes,” Cejudo said. “I’m going to put him at pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world. One hundred percent.”

“But that being said, check this out, as much as I complimented Merab, I don’t think he beats Cory Sandhagen. … The only reason why I feel the person I could give that’s the most problematic for a guy like Merab Dvalishvili, it is Cory Sandhagen because Cory Sandhagen brings a lot more thump than a guy like Sean O’Malley and he is a submission threat a lot more than O’Malley, and he’s big,” Cejudo later added. “The other thing, too, Cory Sandhagen can get up to his feet. He’s shown that against a guy like Umar Nurmagomedov. He throws knees up the middle, the one that he caught Frankie Edgar with, the dude is freaking dangerous all around.”

Sandhagen has long been on the cusp of UFC gold, but the 33-year-old has yet to shatter the glass ceiling. He’s made a strong case for a title opportunity, going 4-1 in his last five outings with wins over Deiveson Figueiredo, Rob Font, Marlon “Chito” Vera, and Song Yadong. The lone loss was to Umar Nurmagomedov.

