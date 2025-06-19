Joaquin Buckley unloads on Israel Adesanya in fiery rant: “You ain’t no real fighter”
Joaquin Buckley took aim at Israel Adesanya in a fiery rant after his recent loss to Kamaru Usman.
Buckley suffered his first loss at welterweight in the UFC as Usman was able to control him on the ground. After the loss, Adesanya blasted Buckley and said he was glad to see him lose, as ‘The Last Stylebender’ said he hates Buckley.
Following Adesanya’s comments, Joaquin Buckley spoke on his YouTube channel to blast the former middleweight champion.
“Tell me how you feel to my face though, instead of being like a ho,” Buckley responded on his YouTube channel. “You all underneath the covers and shit. Like, ‘Mmm I hate that (expletive).’ Sweet motherf****r because I don’t know why you on my dick anyway. You done your thing, you been at your spot, I’m working towards mine. You ain’t no real fighter. You want to be a little pretty boy. I would give you a sample, but I don’t like boy p***y.
Joaquin Buckley open to fighting Israel Adesanya
“You can get this work any given time,” Joaquin Buckley continued. “I can give it to you, but I just hate fighters like you because you tryna downplay on somebody that’s trying to work towards something. What you hating on me for? You did what you did, but look at another brother trying to make it up and you want to clown him. Oh, but I forgot (expletive), you’re Chinese. You ain’t another brother. The real African that runs that spot is (Dricus Du Plessis).”
The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Joaquin Buckley has seemingly come out of nowhere. Yet, it has gotten to the point that Buckley is open to fighting Adesanya.
“We can really get busy if you want to,” Buckley said. “And guess what? It ain’t got to be competition with the UFC setting this up. We can get busy if you want to.”
Ultimately, it does seem unlikely the two will ever meet in the Octagon. But, Joaquin Buckley is clearly not happy with Israel Adesanya and wants to settle their differences.
