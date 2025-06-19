Joaquin Buckley unloads on Israel Adesanya in fiery rant: “You ain’t no real fighter”

Joaquin Buckley took aim at Israel Adesanya in a fiery rant after his recent loss to Kamaru Usman.

Buckley suffered his first loss at welterweight in the UFC as Usman was able to control him on the ground. After the loss, Adesanya blasted Buckley and said he was glad to see him lose, as ‘The Last Stylebender’ said he hates Buckley.

Following Adesanya’s comments, Joaquin Buckley spoke on his YouTube channel to blast the former middleweight champion.

“Tell me how you feel to my face though, instead of being like a ho,” Buckley responded on his YouTube channel. “You all underneath the covers and shit. Like, ‘Mmm I hate that (expletive).’ Sweet motherf****r because I don’t know why you on my dick anyway. You done your thing, you been at your spot, I’m working towards mine. You ain’t no real fighter. You want to be a little pretty boy. I would give you a sample, but I don’t like boy p***y.