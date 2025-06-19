UFC analyst turns heads with surprising take on Khalil Rountree ahead of Baku card

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 19, 2025

One UFC analyst, who happens to be a renowned coach, shared a surprising opinion of Khalil Rountree.

Khalil Rountree

On Saturday, Rountree will look to rebound from his Oct. 2024 loss to Alex Pereira. He will meet former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC Baku. Rountree is a slight betting favorite going into the bout.

Still, one prominent name within the MMA community isn’t sold on “The War Horse” being a true light heavyweight contender.

Khalil Rountree Is Not An Elite Fighter, Says Din Thomas

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Din Thomas shared his brutally honest assessment of where he feels Khalil Rountree stands in the UFC light heavyweight division. Simply put, Thomas isn’t sold on Rountree being one of the top contenders at 205 pounds.

“I’m leaning towards Jamahal Hill to knock out Khalil Rountree,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “The reason being, Khalil Rountree looked fantastic against Alex Pereira, but that was his moment, and sometimes fighters just have that moment and then they go back to what they really are. And I’m not saying Khalil Rountree is not a great fighter. He’s a very dangerous fighter, but I think he rose to the occasion with Alex Pereira, and then we’re going to automatically assume that that’s his new standard.

“Me personally, I don’t necessarily assume that’s his new standard. I think he rose to the occasion, but I still think he’s a good and dangerous fighter, but not an elite, world championship-level fighter. I think Jamahal Hill as that ability in him. He’s a little bit longer. He’s got instinctive boxing skills. I think he’s going to be able to touch up Khalil Rountree as long as he can avoid the leg kicks.”

There is some pressure on Hill going into fight night. “Sweet Dreams” has been stopped in back-to-back fights against Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. A win for both men is crucial in their bid to stay in title contention. The question remains, who will get their way in Baku?

