Jaosuayai reveals why fan support is his “motivation” before ONE Fight Night 32 showdown with Nakrob
Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi’s career as a fighter, for the most part, is a lonesome journey. Once you step in the ring and that bell sounds, it comes down to you. Recently, the flyweight Muay Thai star has felt an overwhelming amount of support.
At ONE Fight Night 32, he makes his main roster debut versus #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex on Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
The Thai star has risen to stardom through the ONE Friday Fight series. He won seven of his nine appearances. More recently, he stopped veteran striker Denis Puric at ONE Friday Fights 100 to earn a US$100,000 contract.
Now with a prolific co-main event bout coming up, Jaosuayai is grateful for fans for getting behind him. And he plans to do them proud next month.
“I’m happy that more fans follow me and that more people know about me,” he said.
“Sometimes I get comments from fans, and if they see me near the gym, they’ll greet me and ask for a selfie. It makes me want to do my best for them.”
Jaosuayai ready to realize dream of ONE main roster debut
Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi had his first fight at the age of seven. Since then, he’d always dreamed of supporting himself and his family through Muay Thai. And reaching ONE Championship has now enabled him to do so.
In his mind, reaching the pinnacle of combat sports was always a dream and nothing more. It’s something he still has to pinch himself over.
But after nine fights in the Friday Fights series, he’s now on the main roster. He played the long game. And he feels he’s earned his place in ONE Championship.
“Before, I only dreamed of having a chance to fight in ONE someday. Now, not only did I get to compete at ONE Friday Fights, but I also got a contract,” he said.
“It’s something I’m incredibly happy about. I never thought I would reach this point. It feels worthwhile.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jaosuayai ONE Championship