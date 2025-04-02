Bryce Mitchell vows to “destroy” Jean Silva at UFC 314

Bryce Mitchell plans to make a statement at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida.

Mitchell is set to return to the Octagon against Silva in a pivotal featherweight fight. The lead-up to the bout has been intense as both men have trash-talked one another.

Yet, even with all the talk, Mitchell says he doesn’t feel any pressure and is confident he will be able to beat Silva and will destroy him.

“I’m unfazed by the pressure. I simply want to destroy this heathen that lies in front of me, and that’s all that I care about. What people have to say, I could care less. I’m here to crush a heathen who blasphemes my holy God,” Mitchell said to The MMA Guru.

Bryce Mitchell is a heavy underdog against Jean Silva at UFC 314, however, he doesn’t seem to care about that. Instead, Mitchell is confident he will be able to beat Silva and extend his win streak to two.