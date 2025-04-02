Bryce Mitchell vows to “destroy” Jean Silva at UFC 314

By Cole Shelton - April 2, 2025

Bryce Mitchell plans to make a statement at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida.

Bryce Mitchell

Mitchell is set to return to the Octagon against Silva in a pivotal featherweight fight. The lead-up to the bout has been intense as both men have trash-talked one another.

Yet, even with all the talk, Mitchell says he doesn’t feel any pressure and is confident he will be able to beat Silva and will destroy him.

“I’m unfazed by the pressure. I simply want to destroy this heathen that lies in front of me, and that’s all that I care about. What people have to say, I could care less. I’m here to crush a heathen who blasphemes my holy God,” Mitchell said to The MMA Guru.

Bryce Mitchell is a heavy underdog against Jean Silva at UFC 314, however, he doesn’t seem to care about that. Instead, Mitchell is confident he will be able to beat Silva and extend his win streak to two.

Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed

Ahead of UFC 314, Bryce Mitchell has claimed that Jean Silva is possessed by demons, which has made it hard for him to sleep.

Taking to his social media, Mitchell shared a video claiming Silva has sent demons into his brain at the press conference, and he needs everyone’s help to stop it.

“Good morning, y’all. I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I will have peaceful sleep. Every single night since the day before the press conference I have had demonic dreams,” Mitchell said. “Legions of Demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These Demons surround me and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger and then the dream will switch and then they’ll send beautiful woman and they are trying to get me to lust and cheat on my wife… I’m not just fighting a man on April 12, I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of Demons.”

Those comments have only added to the intrigue of Mitchell vs Silva at UFC 314.

Bryce Mitchell is 17-2 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Kron Gracie.

Bryce Mitchell Jean Silva UFC

