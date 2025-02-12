Chatri Sityodtong believes Nong-O should’ve gotten the nod against Kongthoranee

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama dropped down to flyweight to face the division’s #4-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.   

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Kongthoranee prevailed with a razor-close split-decision victory last Friday, February 7, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. But ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong saw the fight go the other way. And he’d like the duo to run it back.  

The flyweight stars battled across nine minutes of action, showing how highly touted the division is.  

Sityodtong believes either man can hold gold in the division, so he’d like to find a definitive challenger once and for all.  

“I disagree with the judges for the fight between Kongthoranee and Nong-O,” Sityodtong told the Bangkok Post. 

It was a super close fight between two champions who represent the best of the best. But from my eyes, I think Nong-O beat Kongthoranee by a narrow margin. 

“To be clear though, I believe both Nong-O and Kongthoranee have the potential to be a World Champion in ONE in the future,” he added about Nong-O and his Sor Sommai opponent.  

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai wants rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9

Fourth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earned the biggest scalp of his career at ONE Fight Night 28 when he beat Nong-O Hama.  

As far as the young Thai striker is concerned, it’s onward and upward, and he’s ready to avenge a prior loss to one of the division’s biggest names.   

If he gets his wish, Kongthoranee wants the chance to go head-to-head with two-sport, two-weight ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 one more time. 

They last met at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024. That night, Superlek earned the unanimous decision. That said, Kongthoranee now rides a three-fight winning streak and feels more confident than ever that he can defeat “The Kicking Machine.” 

“Yes, I am ready,” he said. 

“I know for sure that I will train very hard so that I can successfully have a win in the rematch.” 

Nabil Anane

Felipe Lobo wants rematch with Nabil Anane "at the right time" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025
Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Champ-champ Prajanchai reveals who he wants next after ONE Fight Night 28

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 10, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai asserted his authority at the top of the strawweight ladder this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 28. After leaving no doubt around who is king, he envisions a return to kickboxing.  

Amir Aliakbari
ONE Championship

ONE Championship releases Amir Aliakbari 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 10, 2025

ONE Championship cut heavyweight MMA fighter Amir Aliakbari from its roster over the weekend.   

Felipe Lobo
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo expects “knockout again” over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Fans have certainly not forgotten the bantamweight Muay Thai banger that took place the last time Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex went toe-to-toe.   

Keito Yamakita
Lito Adiwang

Keito Yamakita outlines path to victory over Lito Adiwang

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Fifth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Keito Yamakita is looking to make an example of fellow divisional star Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza.  

Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison believes Barboza might cause Prajanchai “serious problems”

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025
Diego Paez
ONE Championship

Diego Paez ready for rematch at ONE Fight Night 28: "Feels like destiny" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Diego Paez has been dreaming for an opportunity to compete in ONE Championship. Now that he’s only days away from his debut, he doesn’t plan on letting it pass him by.  

Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

Former top-five strawweight "more ready this time" to fight his way back into the rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 5, 2025

Surging strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang is looking to turn over a new leaf in 2025 by showing he has what it takes to hang with the very best on offer.  

Sean Climaco
Sean Climaco

Setback to success: Sean Climaco promises “a different fight” at ONE Fight Night 28 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 4, 2025

American Muay Thai star Sean Climaco has produced a value-for-money fighting style when the bell rings. That, along with his terrifying punching style, earned him entry in ONE Championship. 

Ellis Badr Barboza
ONE Championship

Once-homeless Ellis Badr Barboza to challenge Thai legend with nearly 400 fights for World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 4, 2025

This weekend, strawweight Muay Thai striker Ellis Badr Barboza has the chance to fulfill a lifelong dream at ONE Fight Night 28.  