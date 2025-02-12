Chatri Sityodtong believes Nong-O should’ve gotten the nod against Kongthoranee
Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama dropped down to flyweight to face the division’s #4-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.
Kongthoranee prevailed with a razor-close split-decision victory last Friday, February 7, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. But ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong saw the fight go the other way. And he’d like the duo to run it back.
The flyweight stars battled across nine minutes of action, showing how highly touted the division is.
Sityodtong believes either man can hold gold in the division, so he’d like to find a definitive challenger once and for all.
“I disagree with the judges for the fight between Kongthoranee and Nong-O,” Sityodtong told the Bangkok Post.
“It was a super close fight between two champions who represent the best of the best. But from my eyes, I think Nong-O beat Kongthoranee by a narrow margin.
“To be clear though, I believe both Nong-O and Kongthoranee have the potential to be a World Champion in ONE in the future,” he added about Nong-O and his Sor Sommai opponent.
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai wants rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9
Fourth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earned the biggest scalp of his career at ONE Fight Night 28 when he beat Nong-O Hama.
As far as the young Thai striker is concerned, it’s onward and upward, and he’s ready to avenge a prior loss to one of the division’s biggest names.
If he gets his wish, Kongthoranee wants the chance to go head-to-head with two-sport, two-weight ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 one more time.
They last met at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024. That night, Superlek earned the unanimous decision. That said, Kongthoranee now rides a three-fight winning streak and feels more confident than ever that he can defeat “The Kicking Machine.”
“Yes, I am ready,” he said.
“I know for sure that I will train very hard so that I can successfully have a win in the rematch.”
