Chatri Sityodtong believes Nong-O should’ve gotten the nod against Kongthoranee

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama dropped down to flyweight to face the division’s #4-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.

Kongthoranee prevailed with a razor-close split-decision victory last Friday, February 7, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. But ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong saw the fight go the other way. And he’d like the duo to run it back.

The flyweight stars battled across nine minutes of action, showing how highly touted the division is.

Sityodtong believes either man can hold gold in the division, so he’d like to find a definitive challenger once and for all.

“I disagree with the judges for the fight between Kongthoranee and Nong-O,” Sityodtong told the Bangkok Post.

“It was a super close fight between two champions who represent the best of the best. But from my eyes, I think Nong-O beat Kongthoranee by a narrow margin.

“To be clear though, I believe both Nong-O and Kongthoranee have the potential to be a World Champion in ONE in the future,” he added about Nong-O and his Sor Sommai opponent.