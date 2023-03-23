Jiri Prochazka warns Khamzat Chimaev he will show him “his true power” in the cage after the Swede claims he beat up ‘Denisa’ in training

Jiri Prochazka and Khamzat Chimaev are having a back-and-forth on how their previous training sessions went years ago.

On Wednesday, Chimaev was on The MMA Hour and said he used to train with Prochzka, this while claiming he would submit him and beat him up. He also noted that he was surprised the UFC signed Prochazka, as Chimaev didn’t think he was very good.

“When he was fighting Rizin and I was fighting Brave,” Chimaev said about Prochazka. “We trained together in the gym. We sparred, hard sparring, I won many rounds. I submit him many times, I beat him many times. He becomes a champ. Now I don’t know maybe it’s too bad fighters in this division.”

After Prochazka saw those comments, he took to social media to warn Chimaev and said he would gladly show the Swede his true power in the cage.

Khamzat & Jiri going back and forth

“Man, which person needs to speak again and again about this four years old information? Gym, inside information. Man, when we will meet next time in a cage, I will show you my true power, I will not it lightly. Don’t speak about others too much,” Prochazka said in an Instagram story.

After Jiri Prochazka’s comments, Khamzat Chimaev responded to the former light heavyweight champ in his Instagram story and called for the scrap to be booked this summer.

“See you soon boy. Respect. Let’s fight in Sweden, June or July,” Chimaev wrote back to Prochazka.

Although Prochazka and Chimaev seem to have this rivalry, it’s unlikely the two will fight anytime soon. Currently, Prochazka is healing up his injury and when he returns, he will be getting an immediate title shot at 205lbs. Chimaev, meanwhile, is set to move up to middleweight and Paulo Costa revealed he is in talks for that fight. But, perhaps in the future these two will meet in the cage and settle their differences.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Jiri Prochazka and Khamzat Chimaev?