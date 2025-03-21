Jonathan Di Bella ecstatic for interim world title showdown with Sam-A at ONE 172
Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena holds a special place in many fight fans’ hearts. That rings true for former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella, who’s excited to tick off two bucket list items at once this weekend.
The Canadian-Italian gets to compete inside the esteemed venue at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang this Sunday, March 23, against an idol of his in former two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim strawweight kickboxing gold.
Having admired both the site and his Thai adversary for much of his career, tackling the two at the same time has Di Bella counting down the days until fight night.
You could say the stars have aligned perfectly for this moment, and he plans to make it count when it matters most.
“It’s really a nice venue and a dream come true, especially fighting Sam-A there. A legend. My dream fight against Sam-A, and the Saitama Super Arena is going to be a perfect location,” he said.
“I’ve been watching [Sam-A] fight since I was young. I’m excited to fight him. It’s like a dream fight of mine.”
Jonathan Di Bella eager to give fans a “war” at ONE 172
Former ONE strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella believes he’s ready for anything when he sets foot in the ring with the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao this weekend.
The 28-year-old predicts the margins of error will be very fine in the early going, given the World Title stakes at hand. But as the two loosen up, Di Bella envisions a slugfest unfolding for the Japanese fans.
“Anything can happen in this type of fight because it’s such a high-level fight. The first round could be tactical, and as it goes on, we build up to the fifth round, and then we start going at it,” he said.
“Hopefully, we just stand and trade and give fans a war. I hope for that. I really hope for that.”
