Jailton Almeida doesn’t believe Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight will impact his quest for a UFC title

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida doesn’t believe that Alex Pereira’s possible move to the division will impact his title push.

With nine wins in his 10 UFC fights, it’s safe to assume that Jailton Almeida is on the verge of a world title shot. This weekend, he will attempt to secure that championship opportunity when he goes head to head with Alexander Volkov in one of the featured bouts of UFC 321.

Given that the main event will be for the UFC heavyweight championship, it’s safe to assume that the winner of Almeida/Volkov will be cageside to watch how things unfold. Of course, a potential wildcard in all of this could be Alex Pereira, who has made it clear that he wants to head up to heavyweight in order to fight Jon Jones in a superfight.

In a recent interview, though, Almeida made it clear that he doesn’t believe ‘Poatan’ will get in the way of his title ambitions too dramatically.

Almeida’s view on Pereira’s heavyweight switch

“I think the talk about him and Jon Jones is great. A superfight between the two would be a fantastic thing for them, for us as fans, and for the UFC,” Almeida told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at Wednesday’s media day.

“But the division has been in such turmoil the last few months, like let him do a superfight. If he eventually wants to come to the division, fine, but I think he’s more looking towards something big like that superfight and not necessarily being part of the division.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Can you picture Jailton Almeida defeating Alexander Volkov? Do you believe he will one day become UFC heavyweight champion? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!