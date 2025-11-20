Rico Verhoeven vacates GLORY heavyweight title in shocking career update

Longtime GLORY heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven has announced the conclusion of his title reign in a shocking update.

Just months after defeating Alex Pereira’s former rival, GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven has abruptly announced the end of his time with the world-class kickboxing promotion.

Verhoeven defeated Artem Vakhitov by unanimous decision at Glory 100 in June to retain his heavyweight title. His professional kickboxing record stands at 66-10, and he’s regarded by many as one of the greatest strikers in combat sports history.

Now, Verhoeven is one of the biggest free agents as 2026 quickly approaches in both MMA and potentially boxing.

Rico Verhoeven’s next combat sports move unclear after GLORY leave

In a recent Instagram post, Verhoeven announced the conclusion of his GLORY heavyweight title reign, and likely his promotional tenure.

“After more than twelve years, fifteen world title victories, and countless unforgettable nights, I’ve decided to vacate my GLORY Heavyweight World Title,” Verhoeven said.

“I joined GLORY in 2012, and from that moment on, I gave everything to this sport and to the organisation. Together, we built something truly special sold out arenas, broke records, gave fans incredible fights and moments that helped shape the history of kickboxing…

“To all the fans who’ve been part of this incredible journey…. Thank you for the memories, the energy, and the respect.

“It’s not a goodbye, it’s an ‘until we meet again.’”

Verhoeven has competed in professional MMA just once in his career in a first-round TKO win at RXF 20 in October 2015. He’s also earned one professional boxing victory by second-round knockout over Janos Finfera in 2014.

Verhoeven has been linked to a potential heavyweight showdown with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in recent years. While the fight hasn’t come to fruition, Verhoeven’s free agency opens the door to making the Ngannou fight.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain what Verhoeven will opt to do for the next chapter of his fighting career.