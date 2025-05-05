Jack Della Maddalena lays out his plan for UFC 315 main event

UFC contender Jack Della Maddalena has laid out his plan for this weekend’s UFC 315 welterweight championship main event.

On Saturday night, Jack Della Maddalena will attempt to become the welterweight champion of the world. It’s a goal that he’s been working towards for years and now, it’s within touching distance. Alas, in order to take home the gold, he needs to get through Belal Muhammad, who has looked pretty unbeatable over the course of the last few years.

It’s going to be easier said than done but in a sport like mixed martial arts, nothing is impossible. With that being said, Della Maddalena needs to have the perfect plan in place for a five-round war – which is what Muhammad will be ready for too. With so much on the line, we can expect a real battle over the weekend.

In a recent interview, Della Maddalena spoke more about what exactly he plans on doing to get his hand raised.