Jack Della Maddalena lays out his plan for UFC 315 main event
UFC contender Jack Della Maddalena has laid out his plan for this weekend’s UFC 315 welterweight championship main event.
On Saturday night, Jack Della Maddalena will attempt to become the welterweight champion of the world. It’s a goal that he’s been working towards for years and now, it’s within touching distance. Alas, in order to take home the gold, he needs to get through Belal Muhammad, who has looked pretty unbeatable over the course of the last few years.
It’s going to be easier said than done but in a sport like mixed martial arts, nothing is impossible. With that being said, Della Maddalena needs to have the perfect plan in place for a five-round war – which is what Muhammad will be ready for too. With so much on the line, we can expect a real battle over the weekend.
In a recent interview, Della Maddalena spoke more about what exactly he plans on doing to get his hand raised.
Della Maddalena lays out his plan
“Obviously my first line of defense is stopping the takedown,” Della Maddalena said. “I think I can do that. The more I can stop that initial takedown, it’s going to make it easier for me. I’m ready to go off my back. I’ll be the one attacking. I believe I’ve got some tricks to get back to my feet. That’s where I want to be, but first line of defense is 100 percent stop the takedown and make the fight a lot easier for myself.”
“Expect high level MMA in this fight,” Della Maddalena said. “Two guys very confident and I think we both think we can win it as much as the other guy, so it’s going to be a good fight, a competitive fight, but I’m going to get him.
“I think that has to be how it goes down. Knockout, get the belt, perfect scenario.”
