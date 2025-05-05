Stamp Fairtex relinquishes ONE Atomweight MMA World Title after suffering another injury

The injury bug continues to loom large for Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Championship has announced that the Thai megastar has relinquished the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title after suffering a further setback while rehabbing her surgically repaired knee.

In tow, Stamp withdrew from her long-awaited return at ONE 173: Denver this August, where she planned to defend the crown in a unification bout versus then-interim queen Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp made history to become the first three-sport ONE World Champion in history by attaining the vacant atomweight MMA crown at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023 with a third-round knockout over Ham Seo Hee.

The deadly dancer then tore her meniscus last year while preparing for her first World Title defense against the Zamboanga, which would’ve happened at ONE 167 last June.

While recovering from her injury, Zamboanga continued to lead the way. She claimed the interim belt this past January with a second-round knockout over Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27.

But as the setbacks continue to persist for Stamp, the division has to move forward. ONE Championship has now crowned Zamboanga as the undisputed ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion.