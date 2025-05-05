Stamp Fairtex relinquishes ONE Atomweight MMA World Title after suffering another injury

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2025

The injury bug continues to loom large for Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp Fairtex

ONE Championship has announced that the Thai megastar has relinquished the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title after suffering a further setback while rehabbing her surgically repaired knee.

In tow, Stamp withdrew from her long-awaited return at ONE 173: Denver this August, where she planned to defend the crown in a unification bout versus then-interim queen Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp made history to become the first three-sport ONE World Champion in history by attaining the vacant atomweight MMA crown at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023 with a third-round knockout over Ham Seo Hee.

The deadly dancer then tore her meniscus last year while preparing for her first World Title defense against the Zamboanga, which would’ve happened at ONE 167 last June.

While recovering from her injury, Zamboanga continued to lead the way. She claimed the interim belt this past January with a second-round knockout over Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27.

But as the setbacks continue to persist for Stamp, the division has to move forward. ONE Championship has now crowned Zamboanga as the undisputed ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion.

Chatri Sityodtong moves ONE 173 to June 2026

Following the injury to three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex, ONE Championship announced ONE 173: Denver will move to June 26, 2026, at Colorado’s Ball Arena.

In a press release on Friday, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong gives an insight into the decision to delay the huge event.

ONE Championship only wants to put on the biggest and best shows possible when returning to U.S. soil. With multiple options unable to line up, Sityodtong refuses to give combat sports fans anything but the finest fights possible.

“We are saddened to hear of the injury setback to Stamp and wish her nothing but the best in her road to recovery. After looking at multiple alternate headlining options that unfortunately did not come together, we have made the difficult decision to move our Denver event to June 26,” he said.

“The U.S. remains a high-priority market for ONE and our global business, and we remain committed to maintaining a strong presence in the region with monthly ONE Fight Night events in U.S. primetime and future on-ground events.”

