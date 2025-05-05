Deiveson Figueiredo vows to be back after UFC Des Moines defeat

Deiveson Figueiredo has vowed to come back from his nasty knee injury that he suffered in the main event of UFC Des Moines.

On Saturday night, Deiveson Figueiredo fell short in the main event of UFC Des Moines. He went up against Cory Sandhagen and he just wasn’t really able to compete in a way that was going to lead to victory. In addition to losing, though, he also suffered a nasty knee injury which looks set to keep him out of action for an undisclosed period of time.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen firmly believes he caused Deiveson Figueiredo’s knee injury in UFC Des Moines win

For Figueiredo, the focus now will be on recovery. However, at the age of 37, many are wondering whether or not this could ultimately serve as the end of the road for him in mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some wonderful things in the sport and that much can’t be denied, but in the lower weight classes, injures plus older age usually equals disappointment.

In a recent social media post, however, Figueiredo sent a defiant message out to his many supporters.