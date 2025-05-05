Deiveson Figueiredo vows to be back after UFC Des Moines defeat

By Harry Kettle - May 5, 2025

Deiveson Figueiredo has vowed to come back from his nasty knee injury that he suffered in the main event of UFC Des Moines.

Deiveson Figueiredo

On Saturday night, Deiveson Figueiredo fell short in the main event of UFC Des Moines. He went up against Cory Sandhagen and he just wasn’t really able to compete in a way that was going to lead to victory. In addition to losing, though, he also suffered a nasty knee injury which looks set to keep him out of action for an undisclosed period of time.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen firmly believes he caused Deiveson Figueiredo’s knee injury in UFC Des Moines win

For Figueiredo, the focus now will be on recovery. However, at the age of 37, many are wondering whether or not this could ultimately serve as the end of the road for him in mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some wonderful things in the sport and that much can’t be denied, but in the lower weight classes, injures plus older age usually equals disappointment.

In a recent social media post, however, Figueiredo sent a defiant message out to his many supporters.

Figueiredo shows defiance after defeat

“The result is not always what we want, but the fight goes on.

“Thank you from the heart to God, my family, my team and all of you who cheer, support and believe in me.

We will come back stronger. I am a warrior and this is just another chapter in my story!”

Deiveson Figueiredo is an absolute machine and we trust that he’ll be back. The question, of course, is whether or not he’ll get back to his very best. Hopefully, he does.

What do you believe should be next for the Brazilian sensation when he gets back to action? How much longer does he have left at the elite level? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC

Related

Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Jack Della Maddalena lays out his plan for UFC 315 main event

Harry Kettle - May 5, 2025
UFC crowd
UFC

Former UFC middleweight standout's contract ends after 15-year run

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

A long-time 185-pounder on the UFC roster no longer has a contract.

Bo Nickal Reiner de Ridder
UFC

Bo Nickal shares brief words following UFC Des Moines loss to Reinier de Ridder

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Bo Nickal kept things short in his reaction following a second-round TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder.

Cory Sandhagen UFC Des Moines
UFC

Does Cory Sandhagen deserve UFC bantamweight title shot after Des Moines win?

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Cory Sandhagen believes he’s closer than ever to securing a UFC title opportunity.

Belal Muhammad lifts Leon Edwards
UFC

Belal Muhammad recalls favorite moment in UFC title win over Leon Edwards

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Belal Muhammad has reflected on his favorite moment during his UFC title win against Leon Edwards.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan frustrated after turning down UFC fight offer against ranked lightweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025
Empty UFC Octagon
Joel Alvarez

Huge UFC 315 fight has been pulled from card due to an injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

A huge matchup scheduled for the UFC 315 card has been shelved.

Reinier De Ridder
Sean Strickland

Reinier de Ridder calls for showdown with Sean Strickland after UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - May 4, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder has called for a showdown with Sean Strickland after his win at UFC Des Moines.

Cory Sandhagen
Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen firmly believes he caused Deiveson Figueiredo's knee injury in UFC Des Moines win

Harry Kettle - May 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen believes he caused Deiveson Figueiredo’s knee injury in his win at UFC Des Moines.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Des Moines Bonus Report: Reinier de Ridder one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

The Octagon returned to Iowa for tonight’s UFC Des Moines event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.