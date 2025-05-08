Jack Della Maddalena claims he has left no stone unturned in preparation for UFC 315 main event

By Harry Kettle - May 8, 2025

UFC contender Jack Della Maddalena claims he has left no stone unturned in preparing for his title shot at UFC 315.

On Saturday night, Jack Della Maddalena will go head to head with Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315. The UFC welterweight championship will be on the line and while Belal may be the favorite, counting out JDM would be a big mistake. He thrives off of being the underdog and you can bet he’s going in there with the belief that he can bring the belt home to Australia.

For Della Maddalena, a lot of people see this as a free shot. He’s young, he’s hungry, and he’ll likely be around in the title picture at 170 pounds for a long time to come. Of course, he needs to get through the incredible wrestling and control of the champion Muhammad. It’s going to be easier said than done, but he firmly believes that he has the abilities necessary to do it.

In a recent interview as part of his media obligations, Della Maddalena opened up on how he’s been preparing for this contest.

Della Maddalena is ready

“I’m feeling good. It feels like any other fight week,” Della Maddalena told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “I feel like all the preparations have gone well. I feel I have left no stone unturned, and I’m ready to go out there and perform.”

“I think it was good timing,” Della Maddalena said. “I think if I hadn’t gotten the injury, my thoughts would’ve been that I probably would’ve been fighting for a title at a similar time. I think I would’ve had to fight one of the top guys later in the year. I believe it’s worked out the same. I obviously missed a fight. In a perfect world, we would’ve had the fight beforehand. But I think timeline works out well.”

