Anatoly Malykhin to UFC fans: Remember that I already dealt with Reinier de Ridder

Two-weight ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin has heaped praise on rival and former two-division king Reinier de Ridder. But not before reminding everyone of his own prowess.

De Ridder scored his third consecutive stoppage victory in the UFC this past Saturday, 3 May, putting an end to the surging Bo Nickal in the second round by TKO.

Having duelled with the Dutchman twice, Malykhin is all too familiar with his abilities, so he’s far from surprised by the success de Ridder is having.

However, Malykhin stopped de Ridder on both occasions to claim the middleweight and light-heavyweight crowns in ONE Championship. So no matter what his rival goes on to accomplish, “Sladkiy” wants fans to never forget his performances.

“Reinier de Ridder is a fighter who can become champion in any league. He’s a serious threat in any division,” Malykhin said.

“But when you see de Ridder winning belts, just remember that Anatoly Malykhin already dealt with him. And dominated him.”