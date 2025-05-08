Ian Machado Garry believes he could pull off biggest heist in UFC history this weekend
UFC star Ian Machado Garry believes he could pull off the biggest heist in UFC history at UFC 315 on Saturday night.
As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the biggest names in the welterweight division. He has slowly but surely been making his way up through the ranks and now, nobody can argue against him being in the title picture. Following on from his short notice win over Carlos Prates last weekend, he’s now in a position where he is the backup fighter for the UFC 315 main event.
RELATED: Belal Muhammad explains why he’s surprised Ian Machado Garry is the backup fighter at UFC 315
Currently, Belal Muhammad is scheduled to defend his belt against Jack Della Maddalena. However, if one of them was to fall out at the last minute, Macahdo Garry would be ready to step in. It’s unlikely, but in this crazy sport of mixed martial arts, we’ve seen a lot of weird stuff happen over the years.
In a recent interview, Machado Garry made it clear that he’s ready to go – and he’s ready to shock the world.
Machado Garry’s big plan
“It’s a whole show – it’s an excitement. The whole reason I wanted to be here was an opportunity,” Garry told MMA Junkie. “We’ve seen fights fall through. We’ve seen recently, three months ago, (title challenger) Arman Tsarukyan and (lightweight champ) Islam (Makhachev). This happens. For me, mentally I’m focused on stepping in and being able to be there. But realistically, I’m just enjoying the week and if they call me and they need me, I’m ready to go.
“I think you’re talking about the biggest heist the UFC’s ever had – the biggest heist: Back-to-back-to-back short-notice fights against three of the most dangerous (fighters),” Garry said. “Whether it be Jack or Belal, I’ll be fighting one of the most dangerous guys in the division. And I’ll win that world title and it’ll be the biggest heist in this division.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ian Garry UFC