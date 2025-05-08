Ian Machado Garry believes he could pull off biggest heist in UFC history this weekend

UFC star Ian Machado Garry believes he could pull off the biggest heist in UFC history at UFC 315 on Saturday night.

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the biggest names in the welterweight division. He has slowly but surely been making his way up through the ranks and now, nobody can argue against him being in the title picture. Following on from his short notice win over Carlos Prates last weekend, he’s now in a position where he is the backup fighter for the UFC 315 main event.

Currently, Belal Muhammad is scheduled to defend his belt against Jack Della Maddalena. However, if one of them was to fall out at the last minute, Macahdo Garry would be ready to step in. It’s unlikely, but in this crazy sport of mixed martial arts, we’ve seen a lot of weird stuff happen over the years.

In a recent interview, Machado Garry made it clear that he’s ready to go – and he’s ready to shock the world.