Chihiro Sawada targeting finish against Macarena Aragon: “I’m aiming for a submission victory”

Chihiro Sawada isn’t interested in leaving anything to chance in her next outing. The Japanese grappler has already decided how she wants her night to end.

The #5-ranked atomweight MMA contender faces Argentine striker Macarena Aragon at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Sawada, the bout represents an opportunity to get back on track after her recent setback.

Her last fight didn’t go according to plan. Sawada suffered a decision loss to Meng Bo in January, snapping her momentum and raising questions about her championship aspirations.

Now she faces a different type of challenge in Aragon. The 23-year-old Argentine brings a judo background and aggressive style that has troubled opponents in her ONE Championship tenure.

Sawada has studied the tape extensively and knows what to expect. Aragon’s physical strength and forward pressure could create problems if the Japanese fighter isn’t prepared.

But Sawada believes her grappling expertise will be the difference maker. She’s confident that once the fight hits the ground, her technical superiority will shine through.

“She’s fought twice in ONE, and watching her fights, she’s an aggressive type who comes forward. She has a judo base, seems physically strong, and has strong hips,” she said.

“[She has] hip strength and overall strength, so I think my first takedown attempt might get stuffed. Also, her punches might not be so much about technique but heavy, so I want to be careful not to get hit by those. I need to take the initiative and not let her set the pace. I can’t let her control the pace.

“I’m aiming for a submission victory.”

