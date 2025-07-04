Chihiro Sawada targeting finish against Macarena Aragon: “I’m aiming for a submission victory”
Chihiro Sawada isn’t interested in leaving anything to chance in her next outing. The Japanese grappler has already decided how she wants her night to end.
The #5-ranked atomweight MMA contender faces Argentine striker Macarena Aragon at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Sawada, the bout represents an opportunity to get back on track after her recent setback.
Her last fight didn’t go according to plan. Sawada suffered a decision loss to Meng Bo in January, snapping her momentum and raising questions about her championship aspirations.
Now she faces a different type of challenge in Aragon. The 23-year-old Argentine brings a judo background and aggressive style that has troubled opponents in her ONE Championship tenure.
Sawada has studied the tape extensively and knows what to expect. Aragon’s physical strength and forward pressure could create problems if the Japanese fighter isn’t prepared.
But Sawada believes her grappling expertise will be the difference maker. She’s confident that once the fight hits the ground, her technical superiority will shine through.
“She’s fought twice in ONE, and watching her fights, she’s an aggressive type who comes forward. She has a judo base, seems physically strong, and has strong hips,” she said.
“[She has] hip strength and overall strength, so I think my first takedown attempt might get stuffed. Also, her punches might not be so much about technique but heavy, so I want to be careful not to get hit by those. I need to take the initiative and not let her set the pace. I can’t let her control the pace.
“I’m aiming for a submission victory.”
Chihiro Sawada eyes title shot with impressive performance
Chihiro Sawada knows that beating Macarena Aragon in highlight-reel fashion could open doors to bigger opportunities. The Japanese submission specialist has her sights set on championship gold.
A convincing victory would put her right back in the title conversation. She’s already identified her ideal next opponent if everything goes according to plan on July 11.
Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion Denice Zamboanga represents the ultimate prize for Sawada. She believes a statement win over Aragon could lead directly to that championship opportunity.
The 27-year-old understands that impressive victories speak louder than words in the fight business. She’s ready to make her case with actions rather than talk.
“I want to fight top-ranked opponents, but there’s an aspect of ‘speak up and you might get it,’ so I think if I win this fight, I could say I want to fight Zamboanga,” she said.
