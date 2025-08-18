Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis: ‘Not what I expected’

By Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was surprised by how the UFC 319 main event played out.

Israel Adesanya

In the main event of the pay-per-view card on Saturday, Dricus Du Plessis was looking to defend his middleweight title for the third time when he took on Khamzat Chimaev. However, Chimaev dominated Du Plessis in all five rounds, as he got the champ down early and was able to control him and dominate him on the ground for a lopsided decision win.

After watching the fight, Israel Adesanya admits he was surprised by how the fight played out.

“Not what I expected. But I’m glad Khamzat fixed his cardio, or improved his cardio to the point where he can go five rounds and just rag doll people. That’s a mess,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “That’s a mess to deal with, because I thought DDP, maybe Round 4, he’d be able to stuff the takedowns because Khamzat would get tired, but he didn’t slow down.

“He slowed down DDP. He slowed him down which is very impressive because that’s why he finished me in Round 4 because I thought, OK, I got him now. But he just finds a way to get his third wind, his fourth wind. But Khamzat made sure he didn’t get the first wind and just smothered him,” Adesanya added.

Israel Adesanya says division is in good hands

Although Israel Adesanya was surprised by how the fight played out, he does think Khamzat Chimaev being the champ is good for the sport.

Chimaev is a massive star, and Adesanya knows that it will bring more eyeballs to the sport and the middleweight division.

“Khamzat, new middleweight champion, and yeah, the division is in good hands,” Adesanya said.

Adesanya was the UFC middleweight champion from 2019 until 2022, and then again for five months in 2023. He’s on a three-fight losing streak and is coming off a knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319

Dana White assess Dricus du Plessis' performance in UFC 319 blowout loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight
Khamzat Chimaev

If you didn't like Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 319, that's on you, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

One MMA legend is baffled by the reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant UFC 319 showing.

Alexander Volkanovski and Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Alexander Volkanovski doubles down on timeframe for next UFC title fight amid Lerone Murphy's KO win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski wants to give Lerone Murphy a crack at UFC gold before 2025 is out.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis' head coach opens up on Khamzat Chimaev loss at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

Dricus du Plessis’ head coach Morne Visser has opened up on his student’s defeat at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev last weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev Daniel Cormier
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev could move up to light heavyweight, says former UFC champion

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes that Khamzat Chimaev could make the move up to light heavyweight following his middleweight title triumph.

Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico releases statement following KO defeat at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025
Curtis Blaydes, UFC, MMA
UFC

Curtis Blaydes confirms he will not compete in the UFC for the rest of 2025

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes has said that he will not compete inside the Octagon for the remainder of the year.

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA
Leon Edwards

Carlos Prates calls for intriguing fight against former UFC welterweight champion

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has called for a potential showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Michael Page UFC 319 victory
Michael Page

Michael Page open to facing fellow UFC 319 winner: 'That's a great fight'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Michael Page wouldn’t mind throwing leather with another UFC 319 winner.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 interview with Joe Rogan
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev trolls critics who questioned his cardio ahead of UFC 319 championship win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev had some fun with his critics in the aftermath of UFC 319.