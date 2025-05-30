Johan Ghazali wants to fight “golden boys” Freddie Haggerty and Estupinan brothers
Flyweight Muay Thai standout Johan Ghazali isn’t overlooking his upcoming clash with Diego Paez. But he does have his eye on a number of top names in his division.
“Jojo” returns next Friday, 6 June. There, he meets Paez in flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 32, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Ghazali suffered a setback to Colombian star Johan Estupinan this past January at ONE 170. He fought the unbeaten striker across three rounds, losing out to a unanimous decision.
But in that performance, the youngster continued to show improvements under his new banner of Superbon Training Camp. So understandably, he’s raring to get back to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32.
Should he emerge victorious, he’d love the chance to avenge the loss to Estupinan. But he’s also got his eye on other battles with Estupinan’s twin brother Jordan.
Jordan made his debut at ONE 170. He utilized his whirlwind style of striking to outwork Freddie Haggerty in flyweight Muay Thai action.
But if either Estupinan brother isn’t on the horizon, Ghazali will settle for Haggerty — a contest that has been brewing for quite some time.
The youngsters have traded barbs across social media for the better part of 18 months. Haggerty has always welcomed the showdown. So it might just be a matter of the stars aligning.
“If I could choose my next fights, I want to fight the golden boys,” Ghazali said.
“I want to fight Freddie. I want to fight the Estupinans [Johan and Jordan]. Johan’s brother is pretty good.”
Johan Ghazali wants to add veteran Muay Thai stars to his resume
Johan Ghazali is on the hunt for surging talents on similar trajectories. But he’s also gunning for the chance for a throwdown with flyweight Muay Thai’s most battle-tested stars.
The 18-year-old knockout artist has often been labeled as the next Rodtang Jitmuangnon. So he sees no better way to prove that than by taking out some of the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion’s previous opponents.
One of those names is Bosnian brawler Denis Puric. The 39-year-old held the #2 spot in the division one year ago. He also lost out to a unanimous decision against Rodtang in flyweight kickboxing action in June 2024 at ONE 167.
Puric’s blazing style and merciless nature makes him an opponent you can never overlook. But Ghazali clearly fancies his chances against him.
Another one of those is England’s Jacob Smith, who previously held the #3 spot late last year. Smith also went to battle across five rounds with the Thai legend last November at ONE 169, also losing a unanimous decision.
Ghazali’s fan base continues to grow in ONE Championship. He believes fans and critics alike want to see him fight the best on offer. Fortunately, he agrees.
“I want to fight that old guy, Denis Puric. I’ve always been thinking of Denis Puric. I really want to fight him, And Jacob Smith, why not?” he said.
“I think these are the names I’d like to face in my coming fights. Also, these are the names I believe people want to see me fight.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Johan Ghazali ONE Championship