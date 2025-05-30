Johan Ghazali wants to fight “golden boys” Freddie Haggerty and Estupinan brothers

Flyweight Muay Thai standout Johan Ghazali isn’t overlooking his upcoming clash with Diego Paez. But he does have his eye on a number of top names in his division.

“Jojo” returns next Friday, 6 June. There, he meets Paez in flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 32, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Ghazali suffered a setback to Colombian star Johan Estupinan this past January at ONE 170. He fought the unbeaten striker across three rounds, losing out to a unanimous decision.

But in that performance, the youngster continued to show improvements under his new banner of Superbon Training Camp. So understandably, he’s raring to get back to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32.

Should he emerge victorious, he’d love the chance to avenge the loss to Estupinan. But he’s also got his eye on other battles with Estupinan’s twin brother Jordan.

Jordan made his debut at ONE 170. He utilized his whirlwind style of striking to outwork Freddie Haggerty in flyweight Muay Thai action.

But if either Estupinan brother isn’t on the horizon, Ghazali will settle for Haggerty — a contest that has been brewing for quite some time.

The youngsters have traded barbs across social media for the better part of 18 months. Haggerty has always welcomed the showdown. So it might just be a matter of the stars aligning.

“If I could choose my next fights, I want to fight the golden boys,” Ghazali said.

“I want to fight Freddie. I want to fight the Estupinans [Johan and Jordan]. Johan’s brother is pretty good.”