Johan Ghazali wants to fight “golden boys” Freddie Haggerty and Estupinan brothers

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai standout Johan Ghazali isn’t overlooking his upcoming clash with Diego Paez. But he does have his eye on a number of top names in his division.

Johan Ghazali

“Jojo” returns next Friday, 6 June. There, he meets Paez in flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 32, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Ghazali suffered a setback to Colombian star Johan Estupinan this past January at ONE 170. He fought the unbeaten striker across three rounds, losing out to a unanimous decision.

But in that performance, the youngster continued to show improvements under his new banner of Superbon Training Camp. So understandably, he’s raring to get back to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32.

Should he emerge victorious, he’d love the chance to avenge the loss to Estupinan. But he’s also got his eye on other battles with Estupinan’s twin brother Jordan.

Jordan made his debut at ONE 170. He utilized his whirlwind style of striking to outwork Freddie Haggerty in flyweight Muay Thai action.

But if either Estupinan brother isn’t on the horizon, Ghazali will settle for Haggerty — a contest that has been brewing for quite some time.

The youngsters have traded barbs across social media for the better part of 18 months. Haggerty has always welcomed the showdown. So it might just be a matter of the stars aligning.

“If I could choose my next fights, I want to fight the golden boys,” Ghazali said.

“I want to fight Freddie. I want to fight the Estupinans [Johan and Jordan]. Johan’s brother is pretty good.”

Johan Ghazali wants to add veteran Muay Thai stars to his resume

Johan Ghazali is on the hunt for surging talents on similar trajectories. But he’s also gunning for the chance for a throwdown with flyweight Muay Thai’s most battle-tested stars.

The 18-year-old knockout artist has often been labeled as the next Rodtang Jitmuangnon. So he sees no better way to prove that than by taking out some of the former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion’s previous opponents.

One of those names is Bosnian brawler Denis Puric. The 39-year-old held the #2 spot in the division one year ago. He also lost out to a unanimous decision against Rodtang in flyweight kickboxing action in June 2024 at ONE 167.

Puric’s blazing style and merciless nature makes him an opponent you can never overlook. But Ghazali clearly fancies his chances against him.

Another one of those is England’s Jacob Smith, who previously held the #3 spot late last year. Smith also went to battle across five rounds with the Thai legend last November at ONE 169, also losing a unanimous decision.

Ghazali’s fan base continues to grow in ONE Championship. He believes fans and critics alike want to see him fight the best on offer. Fortunately, he agrees.

“I want to fight that old guy, Denis Puric. I’ve always been thinking of Denis Puric. I really want to fight him, And Jacob Smith, why not?” he said.

“I think these are the names I’d like to face in my coming fights. Also, these are the names I believe people want to see me fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Johan Ghazali ONE Championship

Related

Dmitrii Kovtun

Dmitrii Kovtun reveals why he returned to Russia to "reset" before biggest bout of his life

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025
Jaosuayai
Nakrob

Jaosuayai aims to be the next big name on ONE Championship roster

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2025

Since January 2023, ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series has produced a litany of stars. Many have gone to become top-ranked in their divisions. But recent graduate Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi plans to be the biggest name of them all.

Diego Paez
Johan Ghazali

Diego Paez refuses to play role as "stepping stone" for rising star Johan Ghazali

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai combatant Diego Paez will not be lured into any traps from Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unbothered by short-notice ONE World Title defense: "I'm always ready"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

When it comes to heart, you don’t have to look much further than ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza envisions "leg-breaking battle" with Superlek following debut win at ONE Friday Fights 109

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Japanese kickboxing standout Yuki Yoza’s ONE Championship debut went off without a hitch. And he’s looking to get to grips with the biggest names in the world.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

Revisiting Seksan and Muangthai's heated rivalry ahead of ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025
John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker reveals why he views potential Fabricio Andrade trilogy as "second fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2025

Since fighting twice, former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker and current reigning king Fabricio Andrade have enjoyed their respective runs in combat sports. But they could meet in an all-Brazilian MMA trilogy in the near future.

Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Japanese "Mike Tyson" Yuki Yoza reflects on being "too gentle" in early karate days

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 23, 2025

Former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza wasn’t always the destructive force he is today. It was a trait he didn’t seem to have in his early days. He wasn’t one to watch among his peers. But by hook or by crook, Yoza’s killer instinct eventually came alive.

Kaito Ono
ONE Championship

Kaito feels he "must dominate" Mohammad Siasarani in ONE Championship debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Japanese kickboxing ace Kaito has a chip on his shoulder ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

Nakrob Fairtex
ONE Championship

Nakrob Fairtex details journey from electrician to ONE Championship fighter: "I gotta keep pushing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Reaching ONE Championship was a life goal for #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex. But simply being here isn’t enough.