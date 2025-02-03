All-American Muay Thai affair added to ONE Fight Night 28

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 2, 2025

Another intriguing match up has been added to ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza that pits old foes Sean Climaco and Diego Paez against one another.  

Sean Climaco

On Friday, February 7, Climaco will greet promotional newcomer Paez in flyweight Muay Thai action inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Though it’s Paez’s first time stepping in ONE’s ring, it’s not the first time the duo have collided. 

They last went to war almost five years ago at Lion Fight 61 in 2020, where the flyweights fought over the course of five rounds.  

Even after 15 grueling minutes, they couldn’t be separated as the bout was ruled a majority draw. So with the lights brighter than ever and the stage even bigger, Climaco will look to ruin his foe’s arrival. 

Meanwhile, victory over the Road to ONE winner would do wonders for Paez in his promotional debut. The American managed to knock down his old dance partner in their first collision. And undoubtedly, he’ll be hoping to land a much bigger blow in the upcoming sequel. 

“We are gearing up for the biggest fight of my career thus far,” Paez said on Instagram. 

“Our story will be told!”

Sean Climaco looks to return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 28

Road to ONE: America winner Sean Climaco arrived in ONE Championship looking every bit of a potential superstar in the flyweight division.  

At ONE Fight Night 22 in May last year, “The One” dismantled Josue Cruz inside one round. That night, he showed off his meticulous striking skill set and crushing power against his Mexican adversary.  

However, his second appearance saw him partake in an all-out war with Colombian firecracker Johan Estupinan at ONE 168 in Denver last September. He eventually succumb to “Panda Kick’s” attacks in the second, despite giving as good as he got. 

Nonetheless, ONE Fight Night 28 will be a pivotal moment for Climaco. There are always more lessons in defeat than in victory, so he’ll be looking to bounce back in strong fashion.

