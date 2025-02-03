All-American Muay Thai affair added to ONE Fight Night 28

Another intriguing match up has been added to ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza that pits old foes Sean Climaco and Diego Paez against one another.

On Friday, February 7, Climaco will greet promotional newcomer Paez in flyweight Muay Thai action inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Though it’s Paez’s first time stepping in ONE’s ring, it’s not the first time the duo have collided.

They last went to war almost five years ago at Lion Fight 61 in 2020, where the flyweights fought over the course of five rounds.

Even after 15 grueling minutes, they couldn’t be separated as the bout was ruled a majority draw. So with the lights brighter than ever and the stage even bigger, Climaco will look to ruin his foe’s arrival.

Meanwhile, victory over the Road to ONE winner would do wonders for Paez in his promotional debut. The American managed to knock down his old dance partner in their first collision. And undoubtedly, he’ll be hoping to land a much bigger blow in the upcoming sequel.

“We are gearing up for the biggest fight of my career thus far,” Paez said on Instagram.

“Our story will be told!”