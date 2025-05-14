Islam Makhachev has surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov on all-time lightweight list, says former champion

Sterling Says Makhachev Tops Khabib on All-Time List

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling shared his belief that Islam Makhachev’s lightweight run surpasses Khabib Nurmagomedov’s.

“Islam is one of the greatest lightweights of all time, in my opinion,” Sterling said. “I think he surpasses Khabib just based on how active he’s been. I know some people think he hasn’t been the most active. In terms of Khabib’s run, I think Khabib had a total of 13 or 14 UFC fights. I think Islam is already past that.”

When Sterling’s co-host disagreed, “Funk Master” revealed why he was even more impressed by what Makhachev was able to do at 155 pounds.

“He had a great run, I’m just talking consecutive wins,” Sterling said. “I think Islam’s up there. In my opinion, he surpassed him because of all the wins of the credible guys he’s beaten to get to the belt, and then the guys he’s beaten for the belt.”

Makhachev will look to further add to his legacy when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight gold. Since Maddalena captured the 170-pound gold this past Saturday, a date hasn’t been announced for the fight. With that said, it’s expected to happen at some point this year.