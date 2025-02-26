MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes looks back on storied career 

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes called time on a legendary career after his fight at ONE 171: Qatar.

“The Flash” collided with old foe and fellow former champ Kevin Belingon for the fifth time last Thursday, February 20. Fernandes put on a thrilling show in his final appearance, ultimately earning the unanimous decision win inside Lusail Sports Arena.

The Brazilian star ruled over the weight bracket for nine exceptional years. He fought the likes of Reece McLaren, former two-weight ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen, and future king John Lineker during that time, putting the division on the map.

Now that his legacy is set in stone, he feels comfortable bowing out, knowing he laid the blueprint for the next generation to follow.

“Looking back, that makes me very proud. I helped build that division. I built that for Lineker, for Fabricio (Andrade), and for the next future champion. I’m very happy with what I did, it,” he said.

“When I look back, I [would] say I did my job. The reason I am who I am because I believe in myself, and I love this sport.”