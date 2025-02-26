MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes looks back on storied career
Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes called time on a legendary career after his fight at ONE 171: Qatar.
“The Flash” collided with old foe and fellow former champ Kevin Belingon for the fifth time last Thursday, February 20. Fernandes put on a thrilling show in his final appearance, ultimately earning the unanimous decision win inside Lusail Sports Arena.
The Brazilian star ruled over the weight bracket for nine exceptional years. He fought the likes of Reece McLaren, former two-weight ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen, and future king John Lineker during that time, putting the division on the map.
Now that his legacy is set in stone, he feels comfortable bowing out, knowing he laid the blueprint for the next generation to follow.
“Looking back, that makes me very proud. I helped build that division. I built that for Lineker, for Fabricio (Andrade), and for the next future champion. I’m very happy with what I did, it,” he said.
“When I look back, I [would] say I did my job. The reason I am who I am because I believe in myself, and I love this sport.”
Bibiano Fernandes offers advice for the next generation of MMA fighters
Being a legend in any field, there’s a certain weight that comes with your words. Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes recognizes this.
Now that he’s giving back to the sport via The Flash Academy in his home of Canada, Fernandes advises the next generation to go after their dreams – no matter how hard life gets.
“Never give up,” he said. “I lost my mother when I was 7 years old, and my father had to throw me to the jungle. I had to go through a lot of stuff in my life, but one thing is never give up, man. Never give up. Keep moving, keep it going. Doesn’t matter how hard life can be. Push. Find your dream, find your love.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Bibiano Fernandes ONE Championship