Gregory Rodrigues responds to backlash over controversial UFC 317 KO: ‘I don’t care’

Gregory Rodrigues has heard the criticism of his brutal UFC 317 knockout victory, but doesn’t seem to bothered by it.

Rodrigues was back in action on the event’s undercard, taking on long-time staple of the middleweight top-15, Jack Hermansson. It was a crucial fight for the Brazilian, who was beaten by Jared Cannonier in his first bout with a ranked opponent earlier this year. To say he won his rebound fight impressively would be an understatement.

Toward the end of the first round, Rodrigues floored Hermansson with a blistering left hook. The impact left the Swedish-Norwegian veteran completely unconscious—but unfortunately he wasn’t out of the woods yet. Despite the fact that his opponent was clearly out cold, Rodrigues elected to hammer him with a vicious ground strike before the referee could intervene. Fans all over social media claimed the move was barbaric. But the Brazilian middleweight isn’t sweating the blowback.