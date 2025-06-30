Gregory Rodrigues responds to backlash over controversial UFC 317 KO: ‘I don’t care’
Gregory Rodrigues has heard the criticism of his brutal UFC 317 knockout victory, but doesn’t seem to bothered by it.
Rodrigues was back in action on the event’s undercard, taking on long-time staple of the middleweight top-15, Jack Hermansson. It was a crucial fight for the Brazilian, who was beaten by Jared Cannonier in his first bout with a ranked opponent earlier this year. To say he won his rebound fight impressively would be an understatement.
Toward the end of the first round, Rodrigues floored Hermansson with a blistering left hook. The impact left the Swedish-Norwegian veteran completely unconscious—but unfortunately he wasn’t out of the woods yet. Despite the fact that his opponent was clearly out cold, Rodrigues elected to hammer him with a vicious ground strike before the referee could intervene. Fans all over social media claimed the move was barbaric. But the Brazilian middleweight isn’t sweating the blowback.
Gregory Rodrigues responds to UFC 317 backlash
“First of all, I don’t care what the people think,” Rodrigues told the press at the UFC 317 post-fight conference (via MMA Mania). “When you go inside the cage, we signed the contract, we’re able to do everything. If it was on the other side, and he did the same, why am I going to be mad with him? He did his job. I hope he’s okay. He’s a warrior like me. But I’m not going to stop until the ref says to stop. I just did my job. That’s what I do. That’s what he does. It is what it is. It was my night.”
It’s unlikely this explanation from Rodrigues is going to appease his naysayers after UFC 317. One way or the other, the good news is that Hermansson was able to recover back stage.
