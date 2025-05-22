Islam Makhachev fires back at UFC analyst over claims of ducking Ilia Topuria

Makhachev Scolds Sonnen

Islam Makhachev is aware that Chael Sonnen is the analyst and former fighter who claimed he ducked Ilia Topuria. The pound-for-pound No. 1-ranked fighter took aim at Sonnen on his X account.

“Chasing hype and money is not the same as chasing greatness in sport. But average athlete, who built his way to the top with cheap trash talk, won’t understand that. So please [sit] and watch how others doing it, uncle Chael. #doublechamp.”

It didn’t take long for Sonnen to respond to Makhachev.

“So don’t be shy and don’t pick fake fights w/me to get my attention,” Sonnen wrote. “Your HERO is my ACOLYTE. So is his NEMESIS. SO are YOU.”

Makhachev is prepping his body for a move to 170 pounds. The soon-to-be ex-UFC lightweight titleholder has said that he often trains with fighters who are far bigger than he is. American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has even admitted that he doesn’t like seeing Makhachev train with heavyweights, but it might end up paying off now that a welterweight title opportunity looms.

Whether Makhachev vs. Topuria ever becomes a reality remains to be seen, but both men could be holding gold in a second weight class by the time 2025 comes to a close.