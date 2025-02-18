Islam Makhachev isn’t afraid of Ilia Topuria, says UFC Hall of Famer

By Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer says that Islam Makhachev has no fear of fighting Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion, while Topuria holds the featherweight gold. Topuria has expressed interest in a champion vs. champion showdown, but Makhachev has let it be known that he prefers to go after “champ-champ” status. “El Matador” believes Makhachev is avoiding a fight against him.

A legendary ex-UFC middleweight champion isn’t sold on the idea that Makhachev is ducking Topuria.

RELATED: UFC CHAMPION ILIA TOPURIA TEASES FIGHT NEWS AMID RUMORS OF BOUT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV: “MAYBE THE NEXT WEEK”

Michael Bisping Doubts Islam Makhachev is Afraid of Ilia Topuria Fight

A new video has been posted on Michael Bisping’s YouTube channel and in the clip, “The Count” admitted that Ilia Topuria is playing his cards right with the trash talk.

“Ilia Topuria is talking a lot of sh*t there and that is exactly what you want to do if you want to get the fight,” Bisping said.

With that said, Bisping doesn’t believe that Islam Makhachev has an ounce of worry in him about possibly signing to fight Topuria.

“The reality is, Islam’s not scared of anybody,” Bisping said. “Of course he’s not, the man is a phenomenal champion, a ridiculous fighter, a historic, legendary fighter. [He] defended the belt four times, more than anybody in history and he’s got a complete skillset.”

As Bisping mentioned, Makhachev set a new record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses at four. Topuria only has one successful featherweight title defense, but his popularity is on the rise. It also helps that he finished two 145-pound legends in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Rumors have been swirling regarding what’s next for Topuria. Nothing has been made official at this time. UFC CEO Dana White recently claimed he has something special planned for Makhachev’s next bout. Could it be a super fight against Topuria? We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for both men.

