Dan Hooker expects to be stretchered out following UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

By Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

Dan Hooker believes that win or lose, he’ll be feeling the aftermath of his clash with Justin Gaethje.

Dan Hooker

Hooker and Gaethje will be sharing the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 313. The bout will be taking place on March 8th. Hooker is looking for his fourth win in a row. A victory over Gaethje would also be the biggest win of “The Hangman’s” pro MMA career.

Given the brawling styles of both Hooker and Gaethje, fans are expecting a war for however long the fight lasts.

RELATED: DAN HOOKER PREVIEWS UFC 313 CO-MAIN EVENT AGAINST JUSTIN GAETHJE: “THE UFC WANTS TO SEE SOMEONE DIE”

Dan Hooker Believes UFC 313 Ends in Hospital Visit

During an interview with ESPN Australia, Dan Hooker discussed his upcoming showdown with Justin Gaethje. Hooker is convinced that even if he pulls out a win, he’ll still end up in the hospital.

“I know full well, 100 percent that the fight is gonna end no matter whether his arm gets raised, my arm gets raised, and then I’m going straight on a stretcher, straight into the back of an ambulance and I’m going to the hospital,” Hooker said. “So, I’ve come to terms that’s how this night is gonna end. I’ve come to terms with that, brother. So, I’ve embraced that. If someone’s not ready to go to the lengths that I’m willing to go to, then they’re gonna have a hard night.”

Hooker is hoping to capitalize on his current stretch of wins. “The Hangman” has beaten Mateusz Gamrot, Jalin Turner, and Claudio Puelles after dropping back-to-back fights against Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen.

As for Gaethje, he’s looking for one last crack at UFC gold. While Gaethje once held interim gold, he’s never been the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. “The Highlight” also hasn’t had a win since 2023, as he took some time away from the Octagon after suffering one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history against Max Holloway last year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dan Hooker Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Bobby Green, King Green, TJ Dillashaw, Anthony Smith, UFC, MMA

WATCH | UFC lightweight King Green confronts TJ Dillashaw over Anthony Smith comments

BJ Penn Staff - February 18, 2025
Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev isn't afraid of Ilia Topuria, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer says that Islam Makhachev has no fear of fighting Ilia Topuria.

Belal Muhammad
Dricus du Plessis

UFC champion Belal Muhammad warned against moving up to middleweight: 'You don't have the tools'

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One rising UFC welterweight thinks it would be a mistake for Belal Muhammad to give middleweight a try.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo disputes the idea that Sean O’Malley is some kind of pay-per-view king: “His fights don’t do sh*t, man”

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has disputed the idea that fellow former champ Sean O’Malley is a pay-per-view draw.

Urijah Faber
Urijah Faber

MMA fans question Urijah Faber's comeback

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Mixed martial arts fans have questioned the prospect of Urijah Faber making his return to the sport with GFL.

Alex Pereira

Daniel Cormier explains why he's concerned about Alex Pereira's UFC 313 preparation

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor set to file official appeal over civil sexual assault verdict

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Controversial UFC star Conor McGregor is set to file an official appeal over the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 190
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 190 with Anthony Hernandez and Modestas Bukauskas

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025

The 190th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Seattle.

Jared Cannonier, Gregory Rodrigues
Jared Cannonier

What's next for Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues after UFC Vegas 102?

Cole Shelton - February 17, 2025

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 102. In the main event, Jared Cannonier took on rising contender Gregory Rodrigues.

Urijah Faber, Renan Barao
UFC

GFL books Urijah Faber vs Renan Barao trilogy bout

Cole Shelton - February 17, 2025

Urijah Faber and Renan Barao will be fighting for the third time.