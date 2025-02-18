Dan Hooker expects to be stretchered out following UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker Believes UFC 313 Ends in Hospital Visit

During an interview with ESPN Australia, Dan Hooker discussed his upcoming showdown with Justin Gaethje. Hooker is convinced that even if he pulls out a win, he’ll still end up in the hospital.

“I know full well, 100 percent that the fight is gonna end no matter whether his arm gets raised, my arm gets raised, and then I’m going straight on a stretcher, straight into the back of an ambulance and I’m going to the hospital,” Hooker said. “So, I’ve come to terms that’s how this night is gonna end. I’ve come to terms with that, brother. So, I’ve embraced that. If someone’s not ready to go to the lengths that I’m willing to go to, then they’re gonna have a hard night.”

Hooker is hoping to capitalize on his current stretch of wins. “The Hangman” has beaten Mateusz Gamrot, Jalin Turner, and Claudio Puelles after dropping back-to-back fights against Islam Makhachev and Arnold Allen.

As for Gaethje, he’s looking for one last crack at UFC gold. While Gaethje once held interim gold, he’s never been the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. “The Highlight” also hasn’t had a win since 2023, as he took some time away from the Octagon after suffering one of the most spectacular knockouts in MMA history against Max Holloway last year.

