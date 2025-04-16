Ilia Topuria plans to sit out and wait for lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev: “You can’t keep avoiding me”

By Cole Shelton - April 16, 2025

Ilia Topuria is confident his next fight will be against Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Topuira vacated his featherweight title as he planned to move up to lightweight. The thought was that he would face Makhachev for the belt right away. However, the lightweight champ has said he doesn’t want to fight Topuria and instead believes he needs to get a win first.

Yet, speaking on the Joe Rogan Podcast, Topuria says he will be holding out for that fight and won’t fight anyone else.

“I would like to fight with Islam, that is for sure, I would like to fight him. I wouldn’t fight for a No. 1 contender fight. If  Islam decides he doesn’t want to fight me. I’ll sit until you’re gonna have to fight me,” Topuria said. “You say you are a world champion, keep dominating the division, (and) all that. I’m here. You can’t keep avoiding me all the time. I don’t think they would put me on the sidelines, because I vacated the belt because I told them I wouldn’t fight at 145 again, but I got a promise that I would fight for the title in my next fight. So, how much time will you stop me from fighting?”

Ilia Topuria has made it clear that his next fight will be against Islam Makhachev, whether the lightweight champ likes it or not. He does believe the UFC will force Makhachev into taking that fight as it is one of the biggest fights to make in the sport right now.

Ilia Topuria is confident he’d take the belt from Islam Makhachev

A fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev would be massive and highly anticipated.

It’s also likely to be a very competitive fight, but Topuria has confidence that he would be able to beat Makhachev and take his belt.

“Khabib knows I’m the one to take the belt from Islam. Only reason he doesn’t want Islam to fight me,” Topuria wrote.

Ilia Topuria is coming off a knockout win over Max Holloway to defend his featherweight title. Before that, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Colby Covington, Megan Fox, UFC, MMA

Controversial UFC fighter makes wild claim about Megan Fox DMs

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025
Alex Nicholson, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | Former UFC fighter punches fan after latest stoppage loss

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

Some hardcore MMA fans may remember Alex Nicholson from his brief stint as a member of the UFC roster. Well, Nicholson has long since left the promotion, but is still competing regularly in combat sports, and his latest fight ended with a little extra drama.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria offers stunning reaction to Paddy Pimblett's win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025

Ilia Topuria has reacted to Paddy Pimblett’s dominant UFC 314 win over Michael Chandler.

Kyoji Horiguchi
Kyoji Horiguchi

Kyoji Horiguchi open to fighting training partner Alexandre Pantoja: 'Friends can make good money'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025

Kyoji Horiguchi has no problem fighting Alexandre Pantoja for the right price and prize.

Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski reveals why Movsar Evloev is an intriguing UFC title challenger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025

Newly minted UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed why a fight with Movsar Evloev is intriguing to him.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

UFC president Dana White defends Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025
Movsar Evloev
UFC

Movsar Evloev issues defiant response to Yair Rodriguez’s title shot claim

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez claiming that he should receive a title shot after UFC 314.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his thoughts on most competitive title fight for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on who Islam Makhachev’s most competitive fight could be at lightweight.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Former World’s Strongest Man admits that he was humbled by Tom Aspinall in training

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has admitted that he’s been humbled in the past by training with Tom Aspinall.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo believes Max Holloway "100 percent" beats the UFC 314 version of Alexander Volkanovski

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that had Max Holloway fought Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, the Hawaiian would have gotten his hand raised.