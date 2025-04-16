Ilia Topuria plans to sit out and wait for lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev: “You can’t keep avoiding me”
Ilia Topuria is confident his next fight will be against Islam Makhachev.
Topuira vacated his featherweight title as he planned to move up to lightweight. The thought was that he would face Makhachev for the belt right away. However, the lightweight champ has said he doesn’t want to fight Topuria and instead believes he needs to get a win first.
Yet, speaking on the Joe Rogan Podcast, Topuria says he will be holding out for that fight and won’t fight anyone else.
Ilia Topuria says he would NOT fight a #1 contender fight, and only wants the title shot:
“I don’t care if Islam decides he doesn’t want to fight me. I’ll sit until you’re gonna have to fight me…
I’m here. You can’t keep avoiding me.”
“I would like to fight with Islam, that is for sure, I would like to fight him. I wouldn’t fight for a No. 1 contender fight. If Islam decides he doesn’t want to fight me. I’ll sit until you’re gonna have to fight me,” Topuria said. “You say you are a world champion, keep dominating the division, (and) all that. I’m here. You can’t keep avoiding me all the time. I don’t think they would put me on the sidelines, because I vacated the belt because I told them I wouldn’t fight at 145 again, but I got a promise that I would fight for the title in my next fight. So, how much time will you stop me from fighting?”
Ilia Topuria has made it clear that his next fight will be against Islam Makhachev, whether the lightweight champ likes it or not. He does believe the UFC will force Makhachev into taking that fight as it is one of the biggest fights to make in the sport right now.
Ilia Topuria is confident he’d take the belt from Islam Makhachev
A fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev would be massive and highly anticipated.
It’s also likely to be a very competitive fight, but Topuria has confidence that he would be able to beat Makhachev and take his belt.
Khabib knows I’m the one to take the belt from Islam. Only reason he doesn’t want Islam to fight me
“Khabib knows I’m the one to take the belt from Islam. Only reason he doesn’t want Islam to fight me,” Topuria wrote.
Ilia Topuria is coming off a knockout win over Max Holloway to defend his featherweight title. Before that, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the title.
