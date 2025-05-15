Ilia Topuria calls Islam Makhachev a ‘coward’ for avoiding UFC lightweight title fight

Topuria and Makhachev Fire Shots Over Announcement

In a post on his X account, Islam Makhachev took aim at Ilia Topuria and claimed “El Matador” avoided other challengers at featherweight.

“Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy.”

It didn’t take long for Topuria to return fire.

“The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace.”

Whether or not Makhachev vs. Topuria ever comes to fruition remains to be seen. If both men are holding UFC gold by the end of the year, then talks of a potential super fight are sure to surface within the MMA community.

Many are expecting both Topuria and Makhachev to be tested in their next title fights. Oliveira is a former UFC Lightweight Champion who can’t be counted out, and Maddalena figures to be a stern test for Makhachev’s jump up in weight.