Ilia Topuria calls Islam Makhachev a ‘coward’ for avoiding UFC lightweight title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 15, 2025

Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev are in a war of words following the UFC’s bombshell announcement.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Topuria will be getting a crack at the UFC Lightweight Championship, but it won’t be against Makhachev. Instead, the 155-pound gold will be vacated, as Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title. Topuria will be facing Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317.

In the aftermath of the news, both Topuria and Makhachev have traded barbs.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV DOESN’T WANT TO FIGHT ILIA TOPURIA FOR ONE KEY REASON, SAYS TOP UFC CONTENDER

Topuria and Makhachev Fire Shots Over Announcement

In a post on his X account, Islam Makhachev took aim at Ilia Topuria and claimed “El Matador” avoided other challengers at featherweight.

“Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy.”

It didn’t take long for Topuria to return fire.

“The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace.”

Whether or not Makhachev vs. Topuria ever comes to fruition remains to be seen. If both men are holding UFC gold by the end of the year, then talks of a potential super fight are sure to surface within the MMA community.

Many are expecting both Topuria and Makhachev to be tested in their next title fights. Oliveira is a former UFC Lightweight Champion who can’t be counted out, and Maddalena figures to be a stern test for Makhachev’s jump up in weight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Jessica Eye, UFC, BKFC

Jessice Eye makes bare knuckle debut against fellow UFC veteran at BKFC 76

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025
Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Report: Former Bellator champ gets short-notice UFC debut against Mario Bautista

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025

Marlon “Chito” Vera will not be fighting Mario Bautista at UFC 316. Instead, Bautista be fighting former Bellator champion Patchy Mix at the June 7 card in Newark, New Jersey.

Thiago Moises
UFC

Thiago Moises confident he will finish Jared Gordon in a "fun fight" at UFC Vegas 106: "I have the skills to beat him"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Thiago Moises has plenty of confidence in his skills ahead of his UFC Vegas 106 fight against Jared Gordon.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Gilbert Burns agrees with Islam Makhachev's decision to vacate UFC lightweight title

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

Gilbert Burns agrees with Islam Makhachev’s decision to vacate the UFC lightweight title in order to move up to welterweight.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier questions Jon Jones' prediction for hypothetical heavyweight fight

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier doesn’t agree with Jon Jones’ thoughts on what would’ve happened if they fought each other at heavyweight.

Paul Craig, UFC

Paul Craig admits he's fighting for his UFC future in return fight this weekend

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025
Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg still believes Kayla Harrison "ran" from potential superfight

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

MMA legend Cris Cyborg believes that UFC contender Kayla Harrison ran away from a potential superfight against her.

Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Nassourdine Imavov being backup fighter at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis had an interesting reaction after Nassourdine Imavov was announced as the backup fighter at UFC 319.

Gilbert Burns, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns explains how UFC loss to Khamzat Chimaev negatively impacted career

BJ Penn Staff - May 14, 2025

Gilbert Burns surprised a lot of people in his 2022 UFC loss to Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of the fight, many people expected him to struggle with the undefeated Russian contender, but in the end, he pushed his opponent to the limit in a Fight of the Night-winning war.

Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Former UFC champ Holly Holm to return to boxing ring on Jake Paul undercard

BJ Penn Staff - May 14, 2025

Former UFC champ Holly Holm is headed back to the boxing ring, with a little help from Jake Paul.