Ian Machado Garry would rather be a celebrity than UFC champion, says Jack Della Maddalena’s coach

Maddalena’s Coach Thinks Garry’s Focus is Off

As Ian Machado Garry continues to build his popularity, Jack Della Maddalena is more focused on being the best 170-pounder in the world, says his coach. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Ben Vickers said Garry’s desire for popularity will be his downfall (via MMAJunkie).

“We’re not in this business to be celebrities, and Jack said in his post-fight speech, we just want to win fights and be the best,” Vickers told Submission Radio. “Jack loves scrapping. Jack loves training. We all love the sport and the process. He can carry on doing his thing. He should concentrate more on finishing fights, especially fights that he’s dominating.

“He needs to stop flying around the world trying to be a celebrity, and get in the gym and get some power and figure out how to finish fights. His time would be better spent doing that than trying to wind Jack up. You think Jack’s going to bite on any of that stuff? He doesn’t care, man. He’s the most chilled-out dude in the world. So, yeah, it’s all just a bit silly really. … I don’t think Ian Garry will ever own one of these (UFC title) answer to your question.”

Maddalena’s attention will now be on former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Prior to UFC 315, Dana White said the outcome of Maddalena vs. Muhammad would determine Makhachev’s next fight. With Maddalena’s title win, Makhachev has vacated the lightweight gold to challenge the newly minted welterweight champion.