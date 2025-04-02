Jack Della Maddalena receives apology regarding UFC 315 fundraising story

As it turns out, the story that Jack Della Maddalena was using a venue event to help raise travel funds for his team ahead of UFC 315.

We all know that Jack Della Maddalena is an incredibly dangerous welterweight. At UFC 315, he’ll get the chance to prove he’s the best in the world. He’s set to throw down with Belal Muhammad for the UFC title, and while he’s the underdog, there’s always a chance that he can pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year thus far.

Recently, a story came out suggesting that Della Maddalena would be using a venue event to help raise funds for his team to travel to UFC 315. The story, understandably, raised a few eyebrows, leading many to wonder why the UFC wasn’t covering the entire bill.

As it turns out, not all was as it seems. In the following tweets, Damon Martin seemed to clear up what really went down for Della Maddalena.