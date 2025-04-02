Jack Della Maddalena receives apology regarding UFC 315 fundraising story

By Harry Kettle - April 2, 2025

As it turns out, the story that Jack Della Maddalena was using a venue event to help raise travel funds for his team ahead of UFC 315.

We all know that Jack Della Maddalena is an incredibly dangerous welterweight. At UFC 315, he’ll get the chance to prove he’s the best in the world. He’s set to throw down with Belal Muhammad for the UFC title, and while he’s the underdog, there’s always a chance that he can pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year thus far.

Recently, a story came out suggesting that Della Maddalena would be using a venue event to help raise funds for his team to travel to UFC 315. The story, understandably, raised a few eyebrows, leading many to wonder why the UFC wasn’t covering the entire bill.

As it turns out, not all was as it seems. In the following tweets, Damon Martin seemed to clear up what really went down for Della Maddalena.

 

Jack Della Maddalena was not raising funds to get his team to #UFC315 in Montreal.

Jack was making a paid appearance and there was a miscommunication with the venue, who actually made that post and it was “absolutely outside of Jack’s permission or knowledge.”

Just to clear…

— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 1, 2025

Della Maddalena’s situation

“Jack Della Maddalena was not raising funds to get his team to #UFC315 in Montreal. Jack was making a paid appearance and there was a miscommunication with the venue, who actually made that post and it was “absolutely outside of Jack’s permission or knowledge.”  Just to clear the air on that whole story.”

“Well the event is cancelled for one, so it’s no longer happening. The venue was paying for Jack’s appearance and they made the post about the event. You’d have to ask them about the money. Jack’s management team just made it clear the whole “fundraising thing” wasn’t him at all.”

Now, hopefully the focus can shift back to what is important – the biggest opportunity of this young man’s career.

Will JDM be able to get the job done against Belal Muhammad? If so, how will we do it? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

