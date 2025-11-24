Islam Makhachev names one UFC contender who likely won’t challenge him next

Islam Makhachev doesn’t believe one top contender will challenge him next for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Makhachev recently captured the 170-pound gold with a dominant performance against Jack Della Maddalena. Makhachev controlled Maddalena throughout the UFC 322 main event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. His brilliant display earned him a second UFC title.

The general consensus is that Shavkat Rakhmonov could give Makhachev his toughest test at welterweight. The problem is that Rakhmonov has been inactive due to injury woes.

Ushatayka posted a media scrum where Makhachev was asked about potential title contenders. The welterweight king isn’t sold on Rakhmonov being next in line, but he would be ready for him (via MMAFighting).

“[Shavkat] hasn’t fought for over a year,” Makhachev said. “A contender can’t sit out for a year with injuries and then come fight for the belt. We said hello, he congratulated me. We just shook hands. If he recovers, and the UFC decides he’s next, why not?”

Makhachev has admitted he prefers to fight Kamaru Usman next. Still, he understands that several younger contenders are starting to emerge. He thinks it won’t be much longer before UFC matchmakers decide who is next to challenge for the welterweight gold.

“I think the UFC will decide soon,” Makhachev said. “Yesterday, there was a good fight. A former champion fought a young guy. I think we have at least three or four contenders now, and soon, probably in about two weeks, it will be clear who the next challenger will be.”

Makhachev, a future UFC Hall of Famer, has said he doesn’t plan on cutting back down to 155 pounds unless UFC officials make him an offer he can’t refuse. Makhachev said that the older he gets, the harder it is for his body to adjust to weight cutting.