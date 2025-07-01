What’s next for the stars of UFC 317?

The UFC was in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for a solid UFC 317 card. The main event saw Ilia Topuria taking on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. The co-main event saw Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight strap against Kai Kara-France.

Ultimately, it was Topuria who scored a first-round knockout win over Oliveira to become the lightweight champ. Pantoja dominated Kara-France, en route to a submission win to defend his flyweight title. Following UFC 317, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.