Fighter claims he had to stop sparring with UFC star Ilia Topuria: ‘Thank God my head is fine’

New two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria hits so hard that his fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili—also a UFC champ—had to stop sparring with him.

Topuria was back in action at UFC 317 last Saturday. He knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight belt in the main event. His lightweight title win followed a brief reign at featherweight, where he scored two similarly stunning KOs against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

Having just knocked out three MMA legends in a row, Topuria is now considered one of the sharpest and most powerful punchers in the UFC.

Dvalishvili, who is the reigning UFC bantamweight champ, certainly seems to agree with that. Apparently, they’ve sparred together in the past. It was such a brutal experience that the bantamweight champ had to stop.