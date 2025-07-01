Fighter claims he had to stop sparring with UFC star Ilia Topuria: ‘Thank God my head is fine’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 30, 2025

New two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria hits so hard that his fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili—also a UFC champ—had to stop sparring with him.

Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA

Topuria was back in action at UFC 317 last Saturday. He knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight belt in the main event. His lightweight title win followed a brief reign at featherweight, where he scored two similarly stunning KOs against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

Having just knocked out three MMA legends in a row, Topuria is now considered one of the sharpest and most powerful punchers in the UFC.

Dvalishvili, who is the reigning UFC bantamweight champ, certainly seems to agree with that. Apparently, they’ve sparred together in the past. It was such a brutal experience that the bantamweight champ had to stop.

Merab Dvalishvili opens up on brutal sparring sessions with fellow UFC champ Ilia Topuria

“I sparred with him,” Dvalishvili said of Topuria on The Ariel Helwani Show. “He has great wrestling, great jiu jitsu.

“I can’t spar with him anymore because he hits too hard. He dropped me twice with the body shot. Thank God my head is fine. Every time I finished sparring with him I was happy and said ‘thank God.'”

Topuria now represents his current home of Spain as well of Georgia. He is widely considered one of the top three pound-for-pound fighters in MMA right now. Georgia’s Dvalishvili shares that reputation. That’s thanks to a string of wins over the likes of Sean O’Malley (twice), Umar Nurmagomedov, Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and Jose Aldo.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Gregory Rodrigues, UFC 317, MMA

Gregory Rodrigues responds to backlash over controversial UFC 317 KO: 'I don't care'

BJ Penn Staff - June 30, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's coach explains why Jack Della Maddalena is a tougher matchup than Ilia Topuria

Cole Shelton - June 30, 2025

Javier Mendez, the head coach of Islam Makhachev, believes his fighter is taking the hardest fight possible.

Sean O'Malley, Ilia Topuria
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley stunned by Ilia Topuria's KO win at UFC 317: "Thank God he didn’t accept my callout"

Cole Shelton - June 30, 2025

Sean O’Malley is glad he never got the chance to fight Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria press conference
Islam Makhachev

Joe Rogan names one fighter who should be Ilia Topuria's next opponent after UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 30, 2025

Joe Rogan has one name who he thinks Ilia Topuria should be matched with following UFC 317.

Brandon Royval
UFC

Brandon Royval speaks out following epic UFC 317 war against Joshua Van

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 30, 2025

Brandon Royval has spoken out after his three-round war against Joshua Van.

Charles Oliveira UFC 317 press conference

Charles Oliveira shares positive message after KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025
Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja
Joshua Van

Alexandre Pantoja explains why Joshua Van will be his toughest challenge following UFC 317 masterclass

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja believes Joshua Van will prove to be his greatest adversary.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett shares grisly plan for Ilia Topuria in aftermath of UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Paddy Pimblett takes his feud with Ilia Topuria personally.

Dana White and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White denies recent claims by Jon Jones amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White is denying recent claims made by retired MMA legend Jon Jones.

Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan hurls ducking claims at UFC 317 winner Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria is already avoiding him.