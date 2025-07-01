Suablack relives big win over Sangarthit at ONE Friday Fights 114: “I felt free”

Suablack Tor Pran49 revealed he felt like the restraints were let loose this past Friday, June 27, as he shocked the world in his kickboxing debut.

The Thai striker ended his three-fight losing streak in spectacular fashion as he dominated Sangarthit Looksaikongdin in 140-pound kickboxing action at ONE Friday Fights 114, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

After setbacks to Kiamran Nabati, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, and Dmitrii Kovtun, many counted him out of Friday’s main event. But the veteran showed he still had plenty left in the tank to overcome not only Sangarthit, but his mental struggles as well.

“I felt free. My teachers told me I don’t have to carry the weight on my shoulders all alone. I’m coming in with the mentality that I’m going to fight to the best of my ability and make the fights fun,” he said.

“I feel great. I’ve been training really hard. My team went through the whole game plan. I feel so much relief to get the win.”