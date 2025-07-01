Suablack relives big win over Sangarthit at ONE Friday Fights 114: “I felt free”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 30, 2025

Suablack Tor Pran49 revealed he felt like the restraints were let loose this past Friday, June 27, as he shocked the world in his kickboxing debut.

Suablack Tor Pran49

The Thai striker ended his three-fight losing streak in spectacular fashion as he dominated Sangarthit Looksaikongdin in 140-pound kickboxing action at ONE Friday Fights 114, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

After setbacks to Kiamran Nabati, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, and Dmitrii Kovtun, many counted him out of Friday’s main event. But the veteran showed he still had plenty left in the tank to overcome not only Sangarthit, but his mental struggles as well.

“I felt free. My teachers told me I don’t have to carry the weight on my shoulders all alone. I’m coming in with the mentality that I’m going to fight to the best of my ability and make the fights fun,” he said.

“I feel great. I’ve been training really hard. My team went through the whole game plan. I feel so much relief to get the win.”

Suablack open to bouts across multiple disciplines

Suablack Tor Pran49 is ready to take on all comers following his impressive kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 114 this past Friday.

The 28-year-old is now open to competing in either Muay Thai or kickboxing, with the newfound evidence that his skills translate well to both rule sets.

The veteran striker feels like he has rediscovered his identity that made him a force when he arrived in ONE’s weekly series. His tenure began with four knockouts in six victories before entering his recent three-fight skid.

His renewed confidence could lead to a string of impressive performances. So now he’s ready to strike while the iron is hot and tackle whoever ONE decides to put in front of him next.

“I must say that now I feel wholeheartedly that I became a ONE Championship fighter again,” he said.

“Whatever rules set, Muay Thai or kickboxing – I’m a fighter. I’ll fight anyone. It’s up to ONE’s team.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

