Zhang Mingyang questions Alex Pereira’s motivation ahead of Magomed Ankalaev rematch

UFC light heavyweight Zhang Mingyang has questioned Alex Pereira’s motivation ahead of his upcoming rematch at UFC 320.

At UFC 320, Alex Pereira will attempt to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship. He’ll do so when he challenges Magomed Ankalaev for the belt, the same man who took the title from him. Some believe the rematch will go differently to the first fight, whereas others imagine a similar outcome playing out.

Either way, Pereira is known as one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts – and you can bet he’ll do everything in his power to win back the strap. Alas, Ankalaev is the champ for a reason, and he isn’t going to make it that easy.

In a recent interview, Zhang Mingyang – who fights Johnny Walker tomorrow night – had the following to say on Pereira’s second chance against Ankalaev.