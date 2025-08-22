Zhang Mingyang questions Alex Pereira’s motivation ahead of Magomed Ankalaev rematch

By Harry Kettle - August 22, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Zhang Mingyang has questioned Alex Pereira’s motivation ahead of his upcoming rematch at UFC 320.

Alex Pereira

At UFC 320, Alex Pereira will attempt to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship. He’ll do so when he challenges Magomed Ankalaev for the belt, the same man who took the title from him. Some believe the rematch will go differently to the first fight, whereas others imagine a similar outcome playing out.

RELATED: Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev 2 will “play [out] the same” per Ex-UFC vet

Either way, Pereira is known as one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts – and you can bet he’ll do everything in his power to win back the strap. Alas, Ankalaev is the champ for a reason, and he isn’t going to make it that easy.

In a recent interview, Zhang Mingyang – who fights Johnny Walker tomorrow night – had the following to say on Pereira’s second chance against Ankalaev.

Zhang’s view on Pereira

“I think Ankalaev can defend his title because I think Alex Pereira is not as motivated as before,” Zhang told MMA Fighting. “I mean, if we can get the old Pereira back, he’s still the, let’s say, better striker than Ankalaev. But for now, if he still fights like the way like he fought last fight, I think Ankalaev can still win this fight [again].”

“Because he has earned too much money,” Zhang explained. “He’s too rich. I think no matter who you are as a fighter, or as a human being, if you are too rich, you are just kind of [lacking] of motivation [compared to] when you are young, when you are poor, when you are hungry.

“I think that’s normal. It’s not uncommon, yeah.”

How do you believe it’s going to play out? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

