Daniel Cormier explains why Arman Tsarukyan is ‘scary’ fight for Ilia Topuria fans

By Harry Kettle - November 26, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why Arman Tsarukyan is a scary fight for Ilia Topuria fans to contend with.

In the main event of UFC Qatar last weekend, Arman Tsarukyan really reached the next level in his career. He dominated and finished Dan Hooker inside two rounds before making a clear statement of intent: he wants to challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC lightweight championship.

RELATED: Arman Tsarukyan confident he leapfrogged Paddy Pimblett for lightweight title shot after UFC Qatar

Topuria, up to this point, has seemingly been more interested in facing either Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje. Alas, after what he did to Hooker, it’s hard to deny that Tsarukyan is ready to step up to the championship level.

In a recent episode of his show with Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier explained why Topuria fans should be nervous about a Tsarukyan fight.

Cormier’s view on Topuria vs Tsarukyan

“I think Paddy Pimblett’s fun, I think Paddy Pimblett has a bright future in fighting, but I believe that the two best lightweights in the world, if Islam Makhachev is now the welterweight champion, are Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria, and that’s not even a question anymore,” Cormier said on his “Good Guy/Bad Guy” show with Chael Sonnen. “I thought that Paddy Pimblett getting into the octagon after Ilia won the belt, to me, was a little bit odd because I didn’t feel like him beating Michael Chandler should have warranted him being in that spot.

“I thought that the biggest issue would be trying to do away with the images of Paddy in the cage with Ilia after he became the champion, but then when you watch Arman Tsarukyan last weekend – bro, he’s big, he’s strong, he can really wrestle, he can strike. He can do just about everything, and his top control is what’s a real issue, and I believe that’s the problem. That’s the scary thought for anyone that are Ilia Topuria fans because if there’s anyone that can replicate that game of Makhachev, or at least to a degree, it’s Arman Tsarukyan.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

