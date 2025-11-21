‘Settle down!’…Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have tense exchange at UFC Qatar weigh-ins

By Curtis Calhoun - November 21, 2025
Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off inside the Octagon at UFC 317

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and top contender Paddy Pimblett exchanged barbs while at the UFC Qatar weigh-ins.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett could be on the verge of squaring off in the Octagon in 2026. After Topuria secured the UFC lightweight title at UFC 317, he and his longtime rival Pimblett faced off before things got physical and nearly escalated into a chaotic scene.

Since UFC 317, Topuria and Pimblett continue to be linked to a potential showdown next year. Pimblett moved into the lightweight title mix when he defeated Michael Chandler by TKO.

But Pimblett has repeatedly accused Topuria of avoiding a potential fight, imploring his longtime rival to ‘sign the contract’ to settle their beef in the cage. As of this writing, the UFC’s plans for Topuria’s next fight remain uncertain.

In the meantime, Pimblett and Topuria crossed paths at UFC Qatar while supporting their teammates, and things quickly got tense.

WATCH: Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria cross paths in tense UFC Qatar encounter

Watch Pimblett and Topuria’s brief interaction below.

Pimblett and Topuria have been on each other’s nerves since they got into a physical altercation at a London fighter hotel in 2022. The two sides have repeatedly taken shots at each other online and in person, cultivating one of the UFC’s most heated feuds.

Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira to win the UFC lightweight belt at UFC 317 after vacating the featherweight title. Pimblett and Topuria are undefeated in their careers.

The UFC Qatar main event bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker could determine the direction for the UFC lightweight title picture. Tsarukyan was supposed to challenge for the title against Islam Makhachev in January before withdrawing on hours’ notice due to injury.

In the meantime, a matchup between Topuria and Pimblett could be on the horizon, and things are ramping up between the two longtime foes.

