Lerone Murphy reacts to UFC booking Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes 2

UFC star Lerone Murphy has reacted to the booking of Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes 2 at UFC 325.

For the longest time now, Lerone Murphy has been viewed as a legitimate title threat in the UFC’s featherweight division. He has been able to knock off a string of notable names, and most recently, he knocked Aaron Pico out cold. Many, including Alexander Volkanovski himself, wanted to see Lerone earn a championship opportunity off the back of that. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.

RELATED: Lerone Murphy hints at next opponent as he ‘watches tape’ amid Alexander Volkanovski fight uncertainty

Instead, the promotion has announced that Volkanovski will defend his strap against Diego Lopes at UFC 325. Given that the two fought not that long ago, a lot of fans, media members and fellow fighters are feeling pretty baffled as to why this is the direction they have opted to go in – especially when you consider how impressive Murphy looked against Pico.

In a recent series of tweets, Murphy made it known that while he’s willing to move on from it, he’s certainly feeling disappointed.

Missing the opportunity to fight one of featherweights goats is what hurts me the most. It’s not about who’s the best anymore. It’s about who’s most popular — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) November 27, 2025

Murphy reacts to Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

“Missing the opportunity to fight one of featherweights goats is what hurts me the most. It’s not about who’s the best anymore. It’s about who’s most popular.”

“March UK against anyone.”

“It is what it is. Business is never personal. We dust off and move forward.”

Do you believe that Lerone Murphy should have been the one to get the title shot, or do you think it makes sense for Diego Lopes to get another crack? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!