Ilia Topuria warns Conor McGregor regarding potential UFC superfight

By Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

Ilia Topuria has issued a warning to Conor McGregor ahead of a potential superfight between the two men in the future.

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria

As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the fastest rising stars in all of mixed martial arts. The former UFC featherweight champion has already achieved some great things in the sport and as we look ahead to the future, he looks set for even greater success as he prepares to make a run at the lightweight belt. In the next few years, fans are expecting some pretty special things from ‘El Matador’.

RELATED: Conor McGregor calls out ‘wannabe’ featherweight champ Ilia Topuria

Of course, given his star power, Topuria has his pick of potential opponents. There are plenty of interesting ideas out there but one certainly stands out as the most lucrative. It may not make a whole lot of sense in the grand scheme of things, but for Ilia, there is perhaps nothing better than him going toe to toe with someone like Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is the biggest MMA fighter of all time. His popularity may be dwindling these days, but he brings a special kind of presence to the cage that very few others do. In a recent podcast appearance with Joe Rogan, Topuria acknowledged the possibility of them sharing the cage together one day.

 

Topuria on McGregor super fight

“Actually, we had that talks a little bit, [about a McGregor superfight]” Topuria revealed.

“You know how the UFC is, very specific… ‘don’t say anything to no one’…

“It depends who he’s gonna face,” Topuria said of McGregor’s preparations.

“Because if you put him against me, he needs to die and be born again,” Topuria said.

“His toe is f*****. His chin is f*****. His body’s f*****. With that that much parties and drugs and all that, you’re gonna have to pay that price at some point.

“You are paying the price with your health. Which is the dumbest thing you can do in your entire life. He also suffered a lot with the weight cuts. That’s a a big damage for your body.”

“You can have everything in in this life, but if you are not healthy, you don’t have anything.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you want to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry calls Carlos Prates a "quitter" ahead of UFC Kansas City: "He's not a fighter"

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2025
James Gallagher, UFC, Bellator
UFC

Another former Bellator MMA star teases UFC move: 'Show time in the big arena'

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

We’ve seen a lot of former Bellator fighters make the move to the UFC over the last few years. From the sounds of it, another fighter is preparing to make that same move.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria plans to sit out and wait for lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev: "You can’t keep avoiding me"

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2025

Ilia Topuria is confident his next fight will be against Islam Makhachev.

Colby Covington, Megan Fox, UFC, MMA
UFC

Controversial UFC fighter makes wild claim about Megan Fox DMs

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is known as one of the biggest trash talkers in MMA. Some of his remarks have been somewhat questionable in terms of veracity, and his recent remarks about Hollywood actress Megan Fox definitely fit that bill.

Alex Nicholson, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | Former UFC fighter punches fan after latest stoppage loss

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

Some hardcore MMA fans may remember Alex Nicholson from his brief stint as a member of the UFC roster. Well, Nicholson has long since left the promotion, but is still competing regularly in combat sports, and his latest fight ended with a little extra drama.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria offers stunning reaction to Paddy Pimblett's win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025
Kyoji Horiguchi
Kyoji Horiguchi

Kyoji Horiguchi open to fighting training partner Alexandre Pantoja: 'Friends can make good money'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025

Kyoji Horiguchi has no problem fighting Alexandre Pantoja for the right price and prize.

Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski reveals why Movsar Evloev is an intriguing UFC title challenger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025

Newly minted UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed why a fight with Movsar Evloev is intriguing to him.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC president Dana White defends Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

UFC president Dana White has defended the promotion’s decision to book a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Movsar Evloev
UFC

Movsar Evloev issues defiant response to Yair Rodriguez’s title shot claim

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez claiming that he should receive a title shot after UFC 314.