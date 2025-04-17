Ilia Topuria warns Conor McGregor regarding potential UFC superfight
Ilia Topuria has issued a warning to Conor McGregor ahead of a potential superfight between the two men in the future.
As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the fastest rising stars in all of mixed martial arts. The former UFC featherweight champion has already achieved some great things in the sport and as we look ahead to the future, he looks set for even greater success as he prepares to make a run at the lightweight belt. In the next few years, fans are expecting some pretty special things from ‘El Matador’.
Of course, given his star power, Topuria has his pick of potential opponents. There are plenty of interesting ideas out there but one certainly stands out as the most lucrative. It may not make a whole lot of sense in the grand scheme of things, but for Ilia, there is perhaps nothing better than him going toe to toe with someone like Conor McGregor.
The Irishman is the biggest MMA fighter of all time. His popularity may be dwindling these days, but he brings a special kind of presence to the cage that very few others do. In a recent podcast appearance with Joe Rogan, Topuria acknowledged the possibility of them sharing the cage together one day.
Topuria on McGregor super fight
“Actually, we had that talks a little bit, [about a McGregor superfight]” Topuria revealed.
“You know how the UFC is, very specific… ‘don’t say anything to no one’…
“It depends who he’s gonna face,” Topuria said of McGregor’s preparations.
“Because if you put him against me, he needs to die and be born again,” Topuria said.
“His toe is f*****. His chin is f*****. His body’s f*****. With that that much parties and drugs and all that, you’re gonna have to pay that price at some point.
“You are paying the price with your health. Which is the dumbest thing you can do in your entire life. He also suffered a lot with the weight cuts. That’s a a big damage for your body.”
“You can have everything in in this life, but if you are not healthy, you don’t have anything.”
