Ilia Topuria provides interesting assessment of Dagestani fighters

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has given an interesting assessment of how Dagestani fighters perform in competitive fights.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet right now. He’s been able to tear through the featherweight division, which has included knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. However, it’s clear to see that he’s hungry for more – and that means a potential venture up to lightweight to take on Islam Makhachev.

Of course, Makhachev is currently viewed as the number one pound for pound fighter in the sport. Despite that accolade, Topuria isn’t the kind of person who is going to step down from a challenge. In fact, he’s instead made it crystal clear that he believes he is capable of defeating Makhachev in a similar fashion to some of his recent victories.

Now, Topuria has given an assessment of Dagestani fighters as a whole – and they may not like it very much.