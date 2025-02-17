Kevin Belingon ready for war with Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: “Wherever this fight goes” 

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon wants to show that he can still hang with the big dogs in the yard.

He looks to prove that point when he clashes with former longtime king Bibiano Fernandes for the fifth and final time at ONE 171: Qatar, on Thursday, February 20, inside Lusail Sports Arena.

Over the years, Belingon has continued to face the best on offer since, with multiple ties against Fernandes and clashes with former divisional king John Lineker and top five contender Kwon Won Il.

But while results haven’t gone his way, Belingon feels he’s far from done. He believes he’s still improving, even at 37 years old. And he’s hellbent on showing that this week.

“What I want to prove is that I’m not done. I’m still strong. I can still hit hard. I can still fight. I want to show in this fight that I’ve improved,” he said.

“I have to come in 100 percent confident in my skills and my ability to hang with him wherever the fight goes. I believe I can match him with my own weapons, so it’s all a matter of confidence.”