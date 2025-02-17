Kevin Belingon ready for war with Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: “Wherever this fight goes” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon wants to show that he can still hang with the big dogs in the yard.   

Kevin Belingon

He looks to prove that point when he clashes with former longtime king Bibiano Fernandes for the fifth and final time at ONE 171: Qatar, on Thursday, February 20, inside Lusail Sports Arena.  

Over the years, Belingon has continued to face the best on offer since, with multiple ties against Fernandes and clashes with former divisional king John Lineker and top five contender Kwon Won Il. 

But while results haven’t gone his way, Belingon feels he’s far from done. He believes he’s still improving, even at 37 years old. And he’s hellbent on showing that this week.  

“What I want to prove is that I’m not done. I’m still strong. I can still hit hard. I can still fight. I want to show in this fight that I’ve improved,” he said. 

“I have to come in 100 percent confident in my skills and my ability to hang with him wherever the fight goes. I believe I can match him with my own weapons, so it’s all a matter of confidence.” 

Kevin Belingon wants to ruin Bibiano Fernandes’ retirement party at ONE 171: Qatar

Former bantamweight MMA kings Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes are more than acquainted with one another.  

The veterans have gone to war on four previous occasions, with Fernandes holding a 3-1 lead. 

But ONE 171: Qatar marks Fernandes’ final dance. And although Belingon can’t win the series, he wants to have the last laugh and put away the bantamweight great in fashion. 

“This is definitely my last chance against Bibiano, so I’ll certainly do everything to get this win,” Belingon said. 

“If there’s an opportunity to finish, I’ll be taking it, but I won’t be rushing. I’ll search for an opening and take it from there. The most important thing is to stick to my game plan and dominate this fight.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Bibiano Fernandes Kevin Belingon ONE Championship

Related

Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja to defend ONE Atomweight World Title against Kana at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025
Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight crown against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

Two of the world’s best submission grapplers will be pitted against one another in a prolific World Title showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.  

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio
Joshua Pacio

Joshua Pacio takes inspiration from Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE 171  

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio wants to stay at the top of the mountain for as long as possible. To do so, “The Passion” has taken inspiration from former flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson.  

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks aiming for "first round" finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025

Jarred Brooks is ready to put his three-year rivalry with lineal king Joshua Pacio to bed. And he wants to do it as quickly as possible.   

Dagi Arslanaliev
ONE Championship

Dagi Arslanaliev sees nothing "particularly dangerous" about KO artist Roberto Soldic

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025

Welterweight MMA star Dagi Arslanaliev fears no man – not even revered knockout artist Roberto Soldic.   

Nabil Anane

Felipe Lobo wants rematch with Nabil Anane "at the right time" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong believes Nong-O should've gotten the nod against Kongthoranee

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama dropped down to flyweight to face the division’s #4-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.   

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Champ-champ Prajanchai reveals who he wants next after ONE Fight Night 28

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 10, 2025

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai asserted his authority at the top of the strawweight ladder this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 28. After leaving no doubt around who is king, he envisions a return to kickboxing.  

Amir Aliakbari
ONE Championship

ONE Championship releases Amir Aliakbari 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 10, 2025

ONE Championship cut heavyweight MMA fighter Amir Aliakbari from its roster over the weekend.   

Felipe Lobo
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo expects “knockout again” over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Fans have certainly not forgotten the bantamweight Muay Thai banger that took place the last time Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex went toe-to-toe.   