Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s next opponent

By Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on who Merab Dvalishvili’s next opponent as champion should be.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili is one of the most successful fighters in the UFC today. In addition to his incredible win streak, he’s also now successfully defended the UFC bantamweight championship. With wins over Sean O’Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov, he’s firmly established himself as the best fighter at 135 pounds right now.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo eyeing one last UFC title run despite two-fight skid: ‘I’ve always wanted to challenge myself’

Another gentleman he defeated is Henry Cejudo. The man known as ‘Triple C’ is set to make his return to the Octagon against Song Yadong this weekend, in what could be a bout that sets up the next challenger for the championship.

In a recent interview, Cejudo gave his own thoughts on who Dvalishvili should take on next.

Cejudo’s view on Dvalishvili

“I think that’s stupid,” Cejudo said of Dvalishvili potentially running it back with O’Malley. “It’s not like O’Malley’s a pay-per-view king. Like, his fights don’t do sh*t, man. I think the person that they should give him (is) Sandhagen.

“Sandhagen makes a lot of sense. Sandhagen could potentially beat him,” Cejudo continued. “I mean, I still think Merab beats him, but he has the tools to really shut out Merab’s freaking lights. That’s the cool thing about it.”

Quotes via MMA News

For Merab Dvalishvili, he can do whatever he pleases. He has already accomplished so much in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and as we look ahead to the future, the possibilities seem endless. Hopefully, whatever he does next, we’re able to see him at his very best once again.

Who do you believe should get the opportunity to challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the belt next? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Marc Diakiese

UFC veteran Marc Diakiese advises Jon Jones to avoid Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC veteran Marc Diakiese has given his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially fighting Tom Aspinall in his next outing.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier is concerned about Francis Ngannou's potential boxing return

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has voiced his concern over Francis Ngannou’s potential return to professional boxing.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria provides interesting assessment of Dagestani fighters

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has given an interesting assessment of how Dagestani fighters perform in competitive fights.

Jared Cannonier punches Gregory Rodrigues
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping suggests familiar foe as Jared Cannonier's next opponent following UFC Vegas 102 win

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Michael Bisping is playing a bit of UFC matchmaker and he thinks he has the perfect opponent for Jared Cannonier.

Belal Muhmmad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad reveals key to victory against Shavkat Rakhmonov in UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025
Sean Strickland
Eric Nicksick

Daniel Cormier expects changes at Xtreme Couture following Sean Strickland's UFC 312 loss

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Daniel Cormier is expecting some changes for Xtreme Couture following Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 loss.

Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier admits path to title uncertain despite UFC Vegas 102 win over 'Robocop'

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Jared Cannonier can hold his head up high following UFC Vegas 102, but he’s unsure of his path to gold.

Aljamain Sterling, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC
Aljamain Sterling

WATCH | UFC legends Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling spar in Thailand

BJ Penn Staff - February 16, 2025

Ever wonder how a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling would go?

Jared Cannonier, UFC Vegas 102, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 102 Bonus Report: Jared Cannonier one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.