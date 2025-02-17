Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s next opponent
UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on who Merab Dvalishvili’s next opponent as champion should be.
Merab Dvalishvili is one of the most successful fighters in the UFC today. In addition to his incredible win streak, he’s also now successfully defended the UFC bantamweight championship. With wins over Sean O’Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov, he’s firmly established himself as the best fighter at 135 pounds right now.
Another gentleman he defeated is Henry Cejudo. The man known as ‘Triple C’ is set to make his return to the Octagon against Song Yadong this weekend, in what could be a bout that sets up the next challenger for the championship.
In a recent interview, Cejudo gave his own thoughts on who Dvalishvili should take on next.
Cejudo’s view on Dvalishvili
“I think that’s stupid,” Cejudo said of Dvalishvili potentially running it back with O’Malley. “It’s not like O’Malley’s a pay-per-view king. Like, his fights don’t do sh*t, man. I think the person that they should give him (is) Sandhagen.
“Sandhagen makes a lot of sense. Sandhagen could potentially beat him,” Cejudo continued. “I mean, I still think Merab beats him, but he has the tools to really shut out Merab’s freaking lights. That’s the cool thing about it.”
Quotes via MMA News
For Merab Dvalishvili, he can do whatever he pleases. He has already accomplished so much in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and as we look ahead to the future, the possibilities seem endless. Hopefully, whatever he does next, we’re able to see him at his very best once again.
Who do you believe should get the opportunity to challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the belt next? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
