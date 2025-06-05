Ilia Topuria doesn’t care who’s next if he wins lightweight title at UFC 317

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

Ilia Topuria believes all lightweight contenders are in for a rude awakening following UFC 317.

Ilia Topuria press conference

Topuria is scheduled to collide with Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317. The bout will be contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. Current titleholder Islam Makhachev will officially relinquish the gold as soon as Topuria vs. Oliveira begins.

“El Matador” is confident in his ability to finish “do Bronx,” and he isn’t exactly concerned about who he’d face next.

CHARLES OLIVEIRA POSES BIGGER THREAT TO ILIA TOPURIA THAN YOU REALIZE, SAYS UFC CONTENDER

Topuria Not Worried About Future Contenders

Ilia Topuria recently spoke to media members during a press conference in Spain held by the WOW FC MMA promotion. Topuria was asked if he expects his first title defense to be against Paddy Pimblett or Arman Tsarukyan, assuming “El Matador” gets past the dangerous Charles Oliveira. Topuria shared his belief that he will defeat any and all challengers (via Álvaro Colmenero).

“I have no idea,” Topuria said when asked of a first defense. “I will be there on 28 June. First it was going to be Islam, then it was Charles. If Charles falls it would be Arman. The result for everyone will be the same. “I’m going to win.”

“The camp is going super well,” Topuria said. “I have brought sparring partners from different parts of the world. I’m going to collect what I’ve earned with my work.”

Topuria vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship in an effort to who up in weight. He had one successful title defense, which was a knockout victory over Max Holloway. “El Matador” is undefeated in his pro MMA career. He boasts a record of 16-0 with six knockouts and eight submissions. He’s only gone the distance twice.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for UFC 317 news leading up to the big “International Fight Week” event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

