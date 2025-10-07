When Daniel Cormier gave an ex-boxing champ 13 stitches in a short notice MMA bout
Daniel Cormier went on to put together one of the biggest legacies in mixed martial arts. An established boxing champion who clashed with DC early on in Cormier’s career has given insights into that contest.
Lucas Browne is the combatant in question, and he is coming off a finish over Corey Harrison. This came via TKO, doctor’s stoppage at the end of round one in what was Browne’s bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKB 45.
Browne appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to touch on gloved boxing [where he became Australia’s first heavyweight champion], his successful bare-knuckle boxing debut, and the fact that those are not the only combat sports he fought in, as Browne said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],
“So I fought MMA for a world title and unfortunately it was for Daniel Cormier. So I got belted but I still fought for one. So at the very least, I know that I’m at a decent level all round. So I’m very happy with that.”
Daniel Cormier and the recollections Browne has of their fight
Lucas Browne was fighting for a mixed martial arts title against someone who went on to become a multi-division UFC champion and one of the all-time greats in the sport, Daniel Cormier.
When offering his recollections of the fight and seeing the legacy Cormier was able to put together thereafter, after the pair fought in July 2010, where DC claimed the XMMA heavyweight crown, Browne stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],
“The way it started, I was actually supposed to fight his gym mate by the name of Mike Kyle. So, he was a UFC fighter at the time, but 6’4 and a standup fighter. So, it was a very different sort of aspect. And two days out, he pulled out and they put Cormier in. So, I’d already sold so many tables and this that and the other.”
“So, I basically just said, “Oh, well, let’s do it, you know” and knowing he was a wrestler of sorts, but I’m a big strong guy. But yeah, wrestling strength and obviously the precision that comes with it, it was definitely a tell in the fight. So, I threw a jab. He didn’t even see it. So, I thought this is good.”
“And then, bang, took me straight down. So, I was basically a turtle on my back for most of the fight. I got up, straight back down. Got up, straight back down. And it was a an elbow across the eye here that did it. 13 stitches.”
“I literally couldn’t see what was going on and was just getting pounded and the ref called it. I was like thank you. So I was definitely done. But yeah, to see him progress in his career and become who he became, at least makes me feel better.”
