When Daniel Cormier gave an ex-boxing champ 13 stitches in a short notice MMA bout

Daniel Cormier went on to put together one of the biggest legacies in mixed martial arts. An established boxing champion who clashed with DC early on in Cormier’s career has given insights into that contest.

Lucas Browne is the combatant in question, and he is coming off a finish over Corey Harrison. This came via TKO, doctor’s stoppage at the end of round one in what was Browne’s bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKB 45.

Browne appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to touch on gloved boxing [where he became Australia’s first heavyweight champion], his successful bare-knuckle boxing debut, and the fact that those are not the only combat sports he fought in, as Browne said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“So I fought MMA for a world title and unfortunately it was for Daniel Cormier. So I got belted but I still fought for one. So at the very least, I know that I’m at a decent level all round. So I’m very happy with that.”

Daniel Cormier and the recollections Browne has of their fight

Lucas Browne was fighting for a mixed martial arts title against someone who went on to become a multi-division UFC champion and one of the all-time greats in the sport, Daniel Cormier.

When offering his recollections of the fight and seeing the legacy Cormier was able to put together thereafter, after the pair fought in July 2010, where DC claimed the XMMA heavyweight crown, Browne stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],