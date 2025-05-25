Paddy Pimblett shares stunning prediction for potential UFC title fight

‘The Baddy’ Picks Jones Over Aspinall

In a new clip posted on the official Instagram page of UFC Europe, Paddy Pimblett was asked for his prediction for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. Pimblett simply can’t bet against “Bones” (via MMAMania).

“I love Aspinall, lad. He’s my mate and all, but I can just never pick against Jon Jones,” said Pimblett during a recent interview in Liverpool. “We’ve never seen him get beat. I think now if anyone’s going to beat him it is Aspinall. Aspinall could just knock him out and come out with his hands and knock him clean out. I just never picked against Jon Jones. I’ve been watching Jon Jones since he became champ.

“It’s just the way he game plans. He finds a way to beat someone and he works on that exact thing. If anyone’s going to beat him it’s Aspinall.”

Jones is currently in Thailand filming a reality show with a slew of Russian fighters. During his trip, Jones has dropped multiple teases on social media for both retirement and returning to the Octagon. Fans continue to wait for Jones’ next move, as well as how the UFC plans to move forward with the heavyweight division.