Paddy Pimblett shares stunning prediction for potential UFC title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is well aware of one massive title fight that has yet to be booked, but he’s made a prediction for the bout that might surprise you.

Paddy Pimblett training

Fans have been clamoring for the UFC heavyweight division to move forward. Jon Jones has been the titleholder since March 2023, while Tom Aspinall has held interim gold since Nov. 2023. They each have one successful title defense, but the UFC has yet to make an undisputed title fight official despite Dana White’s optimism.

While many might’ve expected “The Baddy” to pick Aspinall to win the fight if it ever comes to fruition, given he was born in Liverpool, that actually isn’t the case.

RELATED: UFC STAR PADDY PIMBLETT CHALLENGED TO SUMMER FIGHT BY NO. 1 CONTENDER: ‘IT MAKES SENSE’

‘The Baddy’ Picks Jones Over Aspinall

In a new clip posted on the official Instagram page of UFC Europe, Paddy Pimblett was asked for his prediction for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall. Pimblett simply can’t bet against “Bones” (via MMAMania).

“I love Aspinall, lad. He’s my mate and all, but I can just never pick against Jon Jones,” said Pimblett during a recent interview in Liverpool. “We’ve never seen him get beat. I think now if anyone’s going to beat him it is Aspinall. Aspinall could just knock him out and come out with his hands and knock him clean out. I just never picked against Jon Jones. I’ve been watching Jon Jones since he became champ.

“It’s just the way he game plans. He finds a way to beat someone and he works on that exact thing. If anyone’s going to beat him it’s Aspinall.”

Jones is currently in Thailand filming a reality show with a slew of Russian fighters. During his trip, Jones has dropped multiple teases on social media for both retirement and returning to the Octagon. Fans continue to wait for Jones’ next move, as well as how the UFC plans to move forward with the heavyweight division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Paddy Pimblett Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Another popular UFC analyst questions Ilia Topuria's coaching change ahead of UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025
Kayla Harrison victory
Julianna Pena

'Petty' Kayla Harrison will 'smash' Julianna Pena's face at UFC 316, says manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Kayla Harrison’s manager believes Julianna Pena is in for a rough night at UFC 316.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili details major plans if he wins Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has some big plans for the rest of 2025 if he can defeat Sean O’Malley a second time.

Tom Aspinall training
Matt Brown

Tom Aspinall advised to avoid Michael Chandler trap in waiting for Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

As Tom Aspinall continues to wait for his next fight, one former UFC fan favorite is advising him to dodge a pitfall.

Alexandre Pantoja
Muhammad Mokaev

Ousted UFC star reveals one fighter who can defeat Alexandre Pantoja

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

One former UFC flyweight thinks he knows who has what it takes to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja.

Jon Jones press conference

UFC heavyweight contender 'not happy' with Jon Jones situation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025
Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC legend questions timing of Ilia Topuria's split from longtime coaches

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

The recent news of Ilia Topuria parting ways with his coaches has left one UFC Hall of Famer a bit puzzled.

Yair Rodriguez UFC walkout
UFC

Rising UFC star scoffs at Yair Rodriguez potentially receiving another featherweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

One emerging UFC featherweight isn’t too thrilled about rumblings of Yair Rodriguez potentially getting another title shot.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje should be fighting Ilia Topuria for UFC gold instead of Charles Oliveira, says top MMA coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

One renowned MMA coach believes the UFC missed out on a more exciting vacant lightweight title fight.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman, UFC, MMA
Kamaru Usman

New details emerge about Kamaru Usman vs. Belal Muhammad podcast brawl: ‘Hands were thrown’

BJ Penn Staff - May 23, 2025

We’ve got some new information about an infamous podcast brawl between former UFC champions Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman. That’s thanks to former two-division champ Henry Cejudo.